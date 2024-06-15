Newcastle United have "been offered" the opportunity to complete the signing of a £258,000-a-week "phenomenon" this summer, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

Newcastle transfer news

Eddie Howe will be hoping for a significant summer of change when it comes to transfers, as he looks to bring in players who can take his team to the next level. The club will need to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP), but funds should be available, especially if certain players are sold.

Lloyd Kelly has become Newcastle's newest signing, arriving on a free transfer from fellow Premier League side Bournemouth, but one report has suggested that a move for Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres could be next.

With Euro 2024 getting underway, one player who will be looking to impress for England is Conor Gallagher, who has been linked with a summer move to the Magpies. An exit from Chelsea feels possible, and he is seen as a hybrid of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, offering both technical quality but also an admirable work ethic.

Lutsharel Geertruida has also emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle, with the Dutchman becoming a key player for Feyenoord, winning the Eredivisie title and Dutch Cup in recent years. He could also be a target for Liverpool, though, should Arne Slot want to reunite with him at Anfield.

Newcastle "offered" chance to sign "phenomenon"

Speaking to Geordie Boot Boys, Bailey claimed that Newcastle have "been offered" the chance to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich this summer:

"Newcastle are one of a handful of clubs who have been offered De Ligt by intermediaries. Intermediaries are working on De Ligt and he is keen to move to England, that is true.

"Newcastle are one of a handful of clubs in the Premier League that could put a deal together, but it remains to be seen if they would be interested. De Ligt would be a very expensive signing for any club, given the fact he moved for £68million in 2022."

De Ligt could be an incredible signing for Newcastle, given his status as arguably one of the leading centre-backs in the world currently. Granted, there is a reason why Bayern are willing to offload him, but the Magpies should jump at the opportunity to snap him up.

Still only 24, the £258,000-a-week Netherlands international has already achieved so much in his career to date, standing out for Ajax when he was still only a teenager, and Sergio Brio has lauded him in the past during his Juventus days.

"De Ligt is the best defender in Serie A, and I honestly can’t share the opinion of the great Van Basten. In Italy he has grown a lot and is still developing. There isn’t a more formative league for defenders than ours. What excites me about De Ligt, moreover, is his age. He is not yet 22, and he is very strong. he can become a real phenomenon, because experience is the factor that improves a defender the most."

Centre-back has to be considered a priority position to strengthen in for Newcastle this summer, especially with Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles out with long-term knee injuries, and De Ligt could be a stunning addition if the PIF manage to strike a deal.