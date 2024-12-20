Newcastle United are looking to complete the signing of a "future legend" in the January transfer window, according to a new transfer update.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have constantly been linked with signing a new right-sided attacker, both during the summer transfer window and ahead of January. Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy aren't seemingly seen as the future in that role, with an upgrade required sooner rather than later.

PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko has now emerged as a leading candidate to come in and add extra attacking firepower for Eddie Howe, with Newcastle believed to be close to reaching an agreement to bring him to St James' Park.

Rangers forward Hamza Igamane has also been backed to a seal a move to the Magpies in the near future, being seen as arguably one of Scottish football's most exciting young attacking players. He has scored four goals in as many Europa League appearances this season, only two of which have been starts.

Elsewhere, the signing of Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling has been mooted at Newcastle, too, with the 18-year-old proving to be one of the few bright sparks for the Saints this season, shining with his creativity in midfield.

Newcastle come forward to sign £25m "future legend"

According to L'Equipe [via Sport Witness], Newcastle have come forward to sign Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov, with talks taking place with the player's agent, Jorge Mendes.

The Ligue 1 club want £25m for the services of one of their most prized players, and the Magpies see him as a top target during the January window.

Newcastle are badly in need of reinforcements at centre-back, even though it may not be too long until both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are back in the fold after long injury absences.

Fabian Schar and Dan Burn have both done well this season, but they are now in their 30s, and Khusanov represents a brilliant option to come in.

At just 20, he is already an important figure for both club and country, starting 11 Ligue 1 matches for Lens this season and already winning 18 caps for Uzbekistan. He has also been described as a "future legend" for his country by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, which says a huge amount about his potential.

This should be considered primary transfer business for Newcastle ahead of January, with Khusanov not only coming in as a key figure from the off, but also as a hugely exciting long-term addition.

The fact that he is already producing such influential performances at 20 years of age speaks volumes - he has averaged 4.3 clearances and 2.2 aerial duel wins per game in the league this season - and he could be a mainstay alongside Botman for years to come.