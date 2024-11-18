An "excellent" Newcastle United player will be offered a contract extension at St James' Park, according to a new update regarding his future.

Latest Newcastle news

Attacking reinforcements will be needed for the Magpies soon, especially if Callum Wilson brings an end to his time at the club, and Botafogo striker Igor Jesus has been linked with a move.

The 23-year-old is now a three-cap Brazil international, scoring once in that time, as well as netting eight times in 24 appearances for his current team. His spell at Shabab Ah-Ahli has caught the eye the most, however, with 43 goals and 20 assists coming his way in 88 outings.

Aside from Wilson, Newcastle will have concerns about star striker Alexander Isak moving on, and plenty of potential replacements have been lined up if he does find another club soon.

One such figure is Viktor Gyokeres, who continues to produce an astonishing level of consistency for Sporting CP, scoring a stunning 16 goals in just 11 Primeira Liga appearances so far this season. Victor Osimhen could also be an option, despite only moving from Napoli to Galatasaray on loan during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle will hand "excellent" player new deal

According to a new report from The Shields Gazette, Newcastle will give Sean Longstaff a contract extension, agreeing to add a year to his current deal, ensuring he stays put until at least the summer of 2026. The Magpies have decided to trigger the option to extend the £50,000-a-week midfielder's stay by 12 months, continuing to see him as an important part of Eddie Howe's plans moving forward.

Retaining Longstaff's services for another 12 months makes complete sense for Newcastle, considering what a solid and experienced player he has become down the years. The boyhood Magpies supporter may not be the most flamboyant player at Howe's disposal, but the manager clearly values him, saying last year: "I’m so pleased that he’s got the headlines tonight.

"The two goals were great finishes. His all-round performances this season have been excellent. He’s getting the rewards for what I saw last year. He didn’t play for me initially but behind the scenes, I saw a player that was really committed to his training, really wanted to improve, so I’m delighted now he’s getting the rewards for that."

Now 27, Longstaff is in the best years of his career, possessing lots of experience but still being young enough to be an important figure over the next few years.

A decision will eventually need to be made, in terms of whether to hand the Englishman another extension at St James' beyond 2026, but for now, giving him that extra year is a must, rather than losing him at the end of this season.

Longstaff's box-to-box quality continues to be an invaluable asset - he has averaged 2.4 tackles per game in the Premier League this season - not to mention his knowledge of Newcastle and his will to win for them, so this has to be considered good news for the Magpies.