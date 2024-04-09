Newcastle United have endured a difficult campaign under Eddie Howe, with the Magpies struggling to replicate the performances that saw the club reach the Champions League last season.

The club have found life in the Premier League tough this time around after multiple long-term injuries to key players have seen the side look light in key areas.

Howe's side have endured a terrible run of setbacks, with Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles the latest long-term absentees after both picking up ACL blows just weeks after one another.

The pair are expected to miss up to nine months, with Howe experiencing somewhat of a crisis in the centre-back department after the latest developments.

However, despite the club's torrid luck at the back, the Magpies are seemingly also targeting reinforcements at the top end of the pitch, with the Saudi PIF looking to bolster their firepower with a talented winger.

Newcastle interested in signing talented forward

Just over a year after the arrival of winger Anthony Gordon from Everton for around £45m, Howe's side are rumoured to be wanting another player in the wide left area.

According to Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Newcastle have 'expressed interest' in signing Juventus winger Federico Chiesa this summer, with the Italian having less than 18 months left on his current deal.

Juve have entered talks with the 26-year-old, with the report claiming the talks are in 'no hurry' as Chiesa views the Premier League as an attractive possibility.

The Magpies should look to exploit his current contract situation, bringing the winger to St James' Park, and providing valuable squad depth and quality in the attacking third.

Chiesa could prove to be Gordon 2.0

When comparing the two left-wingers on FBref, the duo - who are noted as similar players - have produced very similar stats this campaign, with Chiesa slightly coming out on top in multiple key areas.

It's clear from the comparison that Chiesa, who earns £150k-per-week as per Capology, is a level above in terms of quality. The Italian averages 4.6 progressive carries compared to Gordon's tally of 4.2, with the Italian also dominating the Englishman when it comes to touches in the 18-yard box.

Gordon's averaged 4.5, 0.7 less than Chiesa's tally of 5.2 - once again highlighting the quality of Juve's Italian winger. Such an aggressive and direct play style would no doubt lend itself to Howe's attacking style of play.

Chiesa's potential arrival on Tyneside would also bode well for Magpies striker Alexander Isak. The striker has been in brilliant form in the Premier League this campaign, scoring 15 times in 23 games, making him the club's top scorer by some distance.

However, should the "unpredictable" Italian - as dubbed by compatriot Antonio Di Natalie - join the club this summer, the Swedish international could see himself grab a load more goals given Chiesa's productivity in the final third.

Juve's winger averages three progressive passes per game in Serie A this season, with Isak - who has netted 19 times already this term across all fronts - potentially finding himself with more opportunities to bolster his tally.

Cheisa's progressive passes, coupled with his two assists in the league this campaign, could see Howe form a deadly partnership between the 26-year-old and Isak, which could see the Magpies fight for a top-four spot once more next season.

He could prove to be Howe's final piece in the attacking jigsaw puzzle, with the Italian having the quality to nail down a starting position at the top end of the pitch alongside Gordon and Isak.