Newcastle United reportedly have the "financial resources" at their disposal to complete the signing of a "great player" this summer, with the individual in question a wanted man.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies will want to enjoy a significant summer in the transfer market, having gone backwards this season after their superb 2022/23 campaign. Granted, Eddie Howe still has an excellent squad when everyone is fit and firing, but too many players are injury-prone, and bringing some new blood will add a freshness to the group.

Sven Botman's long-term ACL injury means centre-back targets could be at the forefront of PIF's thinking at the end of the campaign, with Sporting CP duo Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande both once again linked with moves to St James' Park in a recent report.

Hugely exciting young RB Leipzig and Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko has also been seen as an option for the Magpies this summer, possibly coming in as Callum Wilson's replacement should he depart in the coming months. The Englishman's current deal expires next year, meaning 2024 is Newcastle's last chance to realistically receive a fair amount of money for his services.

Elsewhere, Shakhtar Donetsk maestro Georgiy Sudakov is another target for the Premier League giants, having already registered 29 goal contributions (15 goals and 14 assists) in 91 appearances for his current side at the age of just 21.

Newcastle want to sign "great player"

Now, a fresh transfer rumour has emerged, with Tutto Juve [via Sport Witness] reporting that Newcastle are still interested in signing Dean Huijsen this summer, and have the "financial resources" to snap up the highly rated Juventus centre-back.

However, the report does stress that the 18-year-old has "many admirers abroad", so there could be a big battle to acquire his signature when the summer arrives; and in any case, Juve see him as a prized asset they are reluctant to let leave at any point in the near future.

Huijsen is a player with a frightening amount of potential, so the idea of Newcastle signing him over others this summer is a mouthwatering prospect for the supporters.

Assuming Botman makes a full recovery from his huge ACL setback, the Magpies need to look at signing a young long-term partner for the Dutchman at the back; with Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles both in their 30s, the Juve ace would represent a great option. Manager Massimiliano Allegri is under no illusions as to how impressive Huijsen is as a player, praising him after his debut earlier in the season and comparing him to a former defensive great at the club:

"Huijsen entered the game serene and calm, he never played complicated passes and never put his teammate in difficulty. He reads the game like a great player. He does things like Ciro Ferrara.

“Dean worked with the tranquility and serenity of a thirty-year-old."

Whether Juve allow Huijsen to move on this summer is certainly up for debate, but the fact that Newcastle are in the race to sign him says so much about the progress made by the club, even if this season has been a disappointment.