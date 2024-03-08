As Newcastle United begin to shift their focus towards the summer transfer window and further additions to Eddie Howe's squad, they've reportedly made a surprise decision to commence contract talks with a duo who aren't often seen grabbing the headlines on the pitch.

Newcastle transfer news

Most of the focus has unsurprisingly been on Joelinton's contract situation, which is reportedly closer than ever to a resolution in an outcome that will see the Brazilian stay put. Howe will be a relieved man over that stay too, having previously aired his concerns over Joelinton's future, saying via TNT Sports: "He has 18 months left on his contract so it's a possibility he'll be sold in the summer.

"I'm not a fortune teller but it's a possibility. I hope that's not the case. I want him to stay. I love him as a person and player. But before a player signs a contract he has to be happy with everything and we are not there yet."

The midfielder, now seemingly likely to stay put, has become a vital part of Howe's side since the former Bournemouth manager's arrival resulted in a transition from an attacking role into the middle of the park.

It's not just Joelinton who could sign on the dotted line, however. According to Lee Ryder of Chronicle Live, Newcastle have opened talks with Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett over new deals, in what comes as quite the surprise given their place in the pecking order at St James' Park.

Howe recently admitted that no exit is set in stone for the summer, providing Ritchie and Dummett with a boost, saying via Chronicle Live: "Everybody that’s in our squad now has an opportunity to remain in our squad next year, regardless of their contract situation. Have we already made a decision on anyone, and decided they won’t be offered a new deal? Absolutely not."

Newcastle don't need Ritchie and Dummett

Talks over new deals with Ritchie and Dummett come as quite the surprise. Neither player have an important role in the current Newcastle squad and they represent more the type of deadwood that the Magpies must cut off if they are to become a regular Champions League side. The game time of both players in the Premier League this season speaks for itself.

Stats (via FBref) Matt Ritchie Paul Dummett Appearances 8 1 Starts 0 0 Minutes 109 5

Ritchie's deal is one that at least makes some sense, given that he has featured this season and worked under Howe for several years now. But a new deal for Dummett would be a waste of resources when looking at the number of minutes that he has featured in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle must become ruthless if they are to break into the infamous 'big six' for good and that should result in the departures of Ritchie and Dummett, rather than fresh deals. Yet, as the summer transfer window approaches, it seems as though the Magpies are set to do the latter rather than sanctioning exits.