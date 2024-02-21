Whilst Newcastle United's sporting director, Dan Ashworth, has dominated the headlines as of late ahead of a potential move to Premier League rivals Manchester United, the Magpies have remained focused on potential summer reinforcements, turning to Serie A once again for a new midfielder.

Newcastle transfer news

With everything pointing towards a move to Old Trafford, Newcastle confirmed the news that Ashworth has been placed on year-long gardening leave before he can then leave the club. Darren Eales, Newcastle CEO, told the club's official website: "We are naturally disappointed that Dan has chosen to leave, however our exciting journey doesn't stop and the process to recruit a new sporting director will begin immediately. We thank Dan for his efforts at Newcastle United and we wish him and his family well for the future."

Away from figures off the pitch, meanwhile, those at St James' Park have reportedly turned their attention to a midfield reinforcement for Eddie Howe. The Newcastle boss has seen his squad struggle to handle the number of games required to compete on all fronts this season and desperately needs additions.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Newcastle have held talks with the representatives of Adrien Rabiot over a potential summer move. The Frenchman will be a free agent upon the expiry of his current Juventus deal this summer, though the Italian giants are still reportedly hoping to keep hold of the midfielder.

If Rabiot does see out his contract, however, he will not be short on options. Alongside Newcastle, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have all also reportedly made contact ahead of a potential summer move. In a busy race for his signature, Rabiot has plenty to think about in the coming months.

"Extraordinary" Rabiot can replace Joelinton

As things stand, Joelinton's current Newcastle contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025 to potentially hand the Magpies quite the dilemma in the middle of the park. What's more, rumours have been circling over the Brazilian's immediate future in recent months, with PIF in need of player sales to balance the books after Newcastle recorded £150m in losses over the last three seasons.

That said, Rabiot could quickly hand Howe and PIF a cheap and reliable solution to their Joelinton problem. Arriving as a free agent, the Frenchman could be an ideal choice, especially given how his stats compare to Joelinton's so far this season.

Stats (via FBref) Adrien Rabiot Joelinton Progressive Carries 50 21 Progressive Passes 79 47 Tackles Won 27 22 Goals 4 1 Assists 3 3

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri will certainly be eager to keep hold of Rabiot though, given the praise he handed the midfielder this month.