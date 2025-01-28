Newcastle United are believed to have held internal talks over completing the signing of a "sensational" Premier League player, alongside their reported interest in Benjamin Sesko.

Newcastle chase new forwards as Almiron departs

Miguel Almiron's time as a Magpies player has almost reached its conclusion, with the 30-year-old on the verge of joining Atlanta United in the January transfer window. It has been common knowledge for some time that his future lies elsewhere, but he will be remembered fondly by supporters.

When it comes to potential new signings, Besiktas winger Semih Kilicsoy has been linked with a move to Newcastle, but signing him may depend on whether new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to keep him at the club or not, having recently taken charge.

Newcastle also reportedly see exciting Southampton teenager Tyler Dibling as a possible addition, with the Englishman standing out for a struggling Saints side this season, and looking like a player with a huge future in the game.

Barcelona centre-back Eric Garcia is also considered a target for the Magpies at the other end of the pitch, being looked at as an alternative option to Sporting CP ace Ousmane Diomande. The former has only managed five starts in La Liga this season, so a move elsewhere may appeal to him.

Newcastle holds talks over "sensational" signing

According to The Daily Mail, Newcastle have "discussed internally" the prospect of signing Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha, especially should they need to replace Alexander Isak any time soon. He is seen as an alternative option to RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Sesko, who the Magpies may will miss out on to Arsenal.

Cunha has enjoyed an excellent season for Wolves, scoring 10 goals in 20 starts in the Premier League - an impressive tally for a side who have been battling relegation throughout the campaign. The 25-year-old is a player who appears to be improving all the time with age, and Micah Richards is one of many to heap praise on him.

"His football IQ is absolutely sensational. He's the one who can unlock the doors. He finds the little pockets of space and makes the right decisions at the right times. He's always scanning where he needs to be and always plays the right pass. He is so key in what Wolves are trying to do. He is the best at everything."

The fear of losing Isak is clearly great for Newcastle supporters, considering the Swede is arguably the best striker in Europe on current form, but if he does move on, Cunha stands out as a brilliant replacement option if they cannnot win the race for the heavily sought after Sesko.

Hopefully, the current Magpies star won't leave any time soon, but the Wolves ace is a top-quality player in his own right, combining goals, creativity and intelligence, and the fact that he knows already knows the Premier League could even make him a superior choice to Sesko.