Newcastle United are believed to have upped their efforts to complete the signing of a 24-year-old ace this summer, according to a new claim.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies continue to be linked with a host of players as they prepare for the new Premier League season, with Eddie Howe aiming to have the strongest squad possible at his disposal.

Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski is one player who has emerged as a potential option for Newcastle this summer, with the Sweden international seen as an alternative to Chelsea wide-man Noni Madueke, who has also been strongly backed to complete a move to St James' Park.

Meanwhile, Valencia's Andre Almeida has been linked with a switch to the Magpies, possibly being seen as the next man in after Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, who could be close to joining. The Portugal midfielder has made 56 appearances for his current club, as well as representing his nation in seven different youth age groups.

In attack, another striker may be needed if Callum Wilson moves on to pastures new, and Boulaye Dia and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, of Salernitana and Everton respectively, are considered top targets. Added firepower is essential for Howe this summer, with a lot of onus currently on Alexander Isak, who hasn't always managed to stay fit.

Newcastle increase efforts to sign 24-year-old

According to a new update from Turkish outlet ABC Gazetesi [via Sport Witness], Newcastle have increased their efforts to sign Galatasaray attacker Baris Alper Yilmaz, sending scouts to watch him in action last week.

Representatives were sent to Turkey to "evaluate his potential", with Aston Villa in the same boat as they look to snap up the 24-year-old in the current transfer window themselves. No bid has been tabled yet, but it looks as though he could be seen as an option to come in and boost Howe's squad.

Recently valued at €35m (£30m), Yilmaz could be a strong signing for Newcastle in the next few weeks should their scouts have seen enough to feel that he would be an ideal addition in 2024/25 and beyond.

At 24, the Galatasaray man remains a young player with plenty of improving to do, but he has already won 20 caps for Turkey, scoring twice in that time. At Euro 2024, he started five matches for his country, helping them reach the quarter-finals, as well as appearing eight times in the Champions League and Europa League combined for his club last season.

Yilmaz has also been compared to former Wales and Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale in terms of the pace and power that he can offer from wide areas.

Newcastle need to improve their wide options ahead of the new campaign, with Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy hardly performing at the very top level, and the Turkish ace looks like a good option to come in and hit the ground running. His ability to thrive on either flank and in a central role makes him a versatile figure, too, so he ticks plenty of boxes.