Newcastle United are reportedly now showing new interest in signing an "outstanding" player in the January transfer window, replacing an outgoing player in the process.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have been linked with various possible new signings in recent weeks, including Paris Saint-Germain winger Marco Asensio. The former Real Madrid player could look for a move away from his current club this month, and Paul Mitchell and Eddie Howe may be looking to pounce.

Bournemouth wide man Antoine Semenyo is another name who has been thrown into the mix, as Newcastle look to solve their right-sided issue, despite the impressive form of Jacob Murphy of late. Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo has also been mentioned as an option in that position.

The Magpies are reportedly in pole position to complete the signing of AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori, too, with a new face at centre-back needed in the January window. The Englishman is thought to be keen on a return to the Premier League, having formerly been at Chelsea.

A move for Barcelona youngster Vitor Roque has also been mooted, with the striker struggling to make a positive impression at the Catalan giants. It remains to be seen if Newcastle will be able to get a transfer over the line, though.

Newcastle show new interest in "outstanding" ace

According to a fresh claim from Football Insider, Newcastle are now showing renewed interest in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, having wanted to sign him during last summer's transfer window.

The young Englishman has been eyed up as a replacement for current Magpies stopper Martin Dubravaka, who is set to leave this month, coming in and providing competition for Nick Pope in the process. Magpies chiefs have fresh confidence that a deal is possible this month after failing in the summer window.

Trafford appears to be a genuinely strong target for Newcastle at this point, and it makes complete sense to replace Dubravka with him, before potentially usurping Nick Pope as first choice between the sticks over time.

He is a highly-rated 'keeper who is already such an influential player, with Vincent Kompany heaping praise on him after a draw away to Brighton last season, saying: "His season has been no different to everyone else in the team.

"He’s improved throughout the season, shown good signs. He’s been more and more consistent and ultimately at this level consistency is the key word. We have more and more players who perform at a consistent level. In games like today, without someone having an outstanding performance, you never get results."

At just 22, Trafford still has so many years left in him at the top level, so he is a fantastic option for Newcastle, and possibly even for England moving forward.

Burnley will clearly be desperate to hold onto him until the end of the season, as they push for promotion from the Championship to the Premier League, but if their player's head is turned, it could be hard for them to keep hold of him.