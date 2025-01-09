Newcastle United have now made a move to beat a host of Europe's elite clubs to an elite young talent as they look to back Eddie Howe in the transfer market this winter, it has been reported.

Newcastle want reinforcements

Though their recent run of form and 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Arsenal underlined the undeniable talent in Newcastle United's squad, they remain on the hunt for new faces.

Seven successive wins across all competitions have propelled the Magpies up to fifth in the Premier League, but Howe is still not happy with his squad.

The former Bournemouth boss is clearly still keen to add another defender to his ranks despite raiding the Cherries for out-of-contract Lloyd Kelly over the summer, with his efforts to add fresh blood at the back having been thwarted at almost every turn in recent months.

Tosin Adarabioyo was set to join the Magpies before Chelsea hijacked the move over the summer, before Newcastle were involved in protracted and ultimately unsuccessful negotiations to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

Ahead of the January transfer window, Howe's side were linked with a move to sign impressive Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov, but the Uzbek defender now seems close to joining Manchester City, a move that will again leave Newcastle empty-handed in their hunt for a new defender.

Now, they have turned their attention to another future gem, according to a fresh report, as they look to beat clubs around Europe to his signature.

Newcastle in talks over £12m defender

That is according to Italian outlet TuttoMercato, who claim that Newcastle have now joined the race to sign Juma Bah from Real Vallodolid this January in a bid to bolster their defence.

The 18 year-old defender, who stands at 6 foot 5 and may still be growing, is on loan from Sierra Leone side AIK Freetong, and has featured 10 times for his temporary club in La Liga this season, drawing plenty of admiring glances and being labelled "quality" by his side's official X account.

His form has caught the eye of Inter Milan, the report claims, while it is added that Premier League quartet "Manchester City, Chelsea, Bournemouth and Newcastle have made moves on Bah".

Any deal would involve Valladolid having to buy Bah first, before then selling him on at what would likely be a substantial profit, with the report adding that Valladolid are looking for €15m (£12m) to let him leave this January, though it is added that there is some room for negotiation on this fee.

Juma Bah in La Liga this season [via fbRef] Appearances 10 Goals and Assists 1 Yellow Cards 1 Pass Accuracy 86.5% Tackles and interceptions per 90 2.47 Clearances per 90 6.67

Still just 18 years old, the defender would certainly be a signing for the future rather than one able to make an immediate impact at St James' Park, but could fit into Newcastle's policy of trying to sign players before they become superstars, something that they have done to excellent effect so far in Howe's regime.