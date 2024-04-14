A "sublime" Premier League player has reportedly emerged as a top target to potentially replace Bruno Guimaraes at Newcastle United this summer.

Newcastle could lose key players

The Magpies could have a busy summer in the transfer market, with numerous players continuing to be linked with moves to St James' Park.

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone has been backed to head to Newcastle, for example, being seen as an impressive young option who could boost Eddie Howe's options in the middle of the park. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig right-back Mohamed Simikan has also emerged as a target, and he could be seen as a successor to Kieran Trippier in the role.

It could be that there is also much focus on potential outgoings at St James' Park, however, with a host of key men possibly departing once the 2023/24 campaign reaches its conclusion.

Trippier is one of those, with a January move mooted earlier in the year and his high wage making him expendable, in terms of Newcastle having to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. Bruno Guimaraes is another whose time at the club could be coming to an end, with Paris Saint-Germain eyeing a move for him.

There are doubts over the future of Callum Wilson, too, considering the Englishman is now 31 years of age and out of contract in the summer of 2025. That means now could be the best time to move him on, seeing as it's their last chance of receiving a fee for the striker.

Newcastle want "sublime" Premier League star

According to The Sunday Mirror [via Sports View], Newcastle are interested in signing Morgan Gibbs-White this summer, with the Nottingham Forest ace considered a top target to come in for Bruno. He was linked with a switch back in January, being seen as an alternative to Miguel Almiron, but the transfer failed to come to fruition.

The Englishman is seen as someone who could help fill the void left by Bruno if he moves on at the end of the season, possessing similar box-to-box quality in the middle of the park.

Gibbs-White could be a fantastic signing for Newcastle ahead of next season, standing out as arguably Forest's best and most important player this term, providing great quality and work ethic.

The 24-year-old has scored five goals and registered seven assists in the Premier League in 2023/24, while Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith hailed him last year, saying:

"It comes courtesy of an exquisite Morgan Gibbs-White touch in there to set up Danilo. Have a look at that for subtlety. It’s a beautiful bit of awareness. Some of his touches have been sublime. He’s been at the heart of most things for Forest. This is one of the touches of the season I think. Great awareness."

Gibbs-White also has real pedigree, winning the Under-17s World Cup with England back in 2017, in a side also featuring the likes of Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho, and the fact that he has proven himself in the Premier League means he could make an instant impact at Newcastle.

Represented by the same agency as Nick Pope, is also still a relatively young player, meaning that his peak years could be spent with the Magpies, and there is no reason why he can't develop into one of the best midfielders in the country.