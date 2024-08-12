Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe will be hoping he can secure a marquee signing or two before the end of the summer transfer window.

So far, only Lewis Hall, Odysseas Vlachodimos and William Osula have signed for a transfer fee, with John Ruddy and Lloyd Kelly joining for nothing.

Could this be about to change, however, as the Magpies were watching a player in action over the weekend who could transform their attack…

Newcastle United have scouted Euro 2024 star

According to reports in Turkey (via Sport Witness), Newcastle have closely followed Baris Yilmaz over the previous few weeks with regard to potentially making a move for the winger.

The Turkish Süper Lig season started last Friday, as Galatasaray secured a 2-1 win over Hatayspor to begin their title defence with three points. The Magpies sent scouts to monitor Yilmaz during the display, where he was utilised on the left wing.

Last month, it was claimed that a fee of around €30m (£25m) would be needed if a club wished to prise Yilmaz away from Turkey.

No European football this season is a major blow for Howe, but by signing Yilmaz, it won't be long before the club returns to continental competition.

Baris Yilmaz’s 2023/24 season in numbers

The Turkish winger enjoyed a productive campaign for Galatasaray during 2023/24. Across a total of 55 appearances in all competitions, the 24-year-old scored seven times while grabbing 12 assists.

These 19 goal involvements meant he registered a goal contribution once every 2.8 games, not bad at all and this could get even better next season, especially if he is playing with Swedish sensation Alexander Isak.

Baris Yilmaz's domestic statistics for Galatasaray last season Goals 6 Assists 6 Big chances created 10 Shots per game 1.6 Key passes per game 1.2 Successful dribbles per game 1.8 Total duels won per game 6.4 Via Sofascore

Among his teammates, Yilmaz ranked fifth in the squad for goals and assists in the top flight (12), while also ranking fifth for shots per match (1.6), fourth for big chances created (10) and first for successful dribbles per game (1.8).

Those two latter statistics would allow him to make Isak even more unplayable than he already is. Yilmaz regularly creates chances for his teammates, which could see the striker find the back of the net more often, while his dribbling ability could get the Turk into dangerous positions in the final third.

The only attacker to register more than ten big chances in the Premier League last term for Newcastle was Anthony Gordon, which suggests another player with the ability to unlock opposition defences is required.

The winger – who played in all of Turkey’s games at Euro 2024 – has been praised by former Turkish international Selcuk Inan, who said: "I think Baris Alper Yılmaz can play very comfortably for many teams in the Premier League at the moment. He’s a very special player.”

A solid endorsement indeed. Isak scored 25 goals in just 40 matches last season. Adding someone like Yilmaz to the Newcastle squad could see this tally rise next term, without a shadow of a doubt.

For just £25m, Howe could secure himself a wonderful bargain.