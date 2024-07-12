After featuring in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years last season, you can imagine the frustration felt by everyone involved at Newcastle United after missing out on any European football completely for 2024/25.

It was a hugely memorable European tour for Eddie Howe’s side, an almost unimaginable feat given the fact he took over the club when they were flirting with the idea of relegation to the Championship.

However, it was evident that the added fixtures took a toll on the Magpies squad, with multiple first-team players missing large spells of the season with various injury and fitness issues.

As a result, he will be wanting to delve into the transfer market to provide added competition and squad depth to his Newcastle side ahead of another Champions League push this season.

Lloyd Kelly has already arrived on Tyneside, but Howe still wants multiple more new signings, including in the final third.

Newcastle’s pursuit to bolster Howe’s attacking options

Since the opening of the transfer window in early June, the Magpies have been linked with numerous attacking options from fellow Premier League attackers to players plying their trade in South America.

Journalist Ben Jacobs confirmed earlier this week that Howe’s side are still eyeing moves for Chelsea’s Noni Madueke and Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga, but the deals remain tricky with neither of their current clubs wanting to part ways with the attackers.

However, his report also states that Newcastle are keeping a closer eye on West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen after his sensational campaign for the Hammers.

The 27-year-old registered 22 goal contributions in his 34 appearances under David Moyes, catching the eye of the Magpies, but the fee touted for his services may prove to be a stumbling block.

Bowen will undoubtedly be a huge player under new Irons boss Julen Lopetegui, with the club slapping a £100m price tag to prise him away from the London Stadium this summer.

It’s a huge fee and one that simply isn’t a suitable one for Newcastle, with the club already employing a talent who has a higher market value than 27-year-old Bowen.

Anthony Gordon’s market value in 2024

After joining the club for £45m from Everton back in January 2023, winger Anthony Gordon arrived on Tyneside with high expectations after his breakthrough at his boyhood club.

Last season was by far his best in his short professional career, scoring 11 and assisting ten - reaching double figures in both statistics for the first time in his career.

Anthony Gordon's PL stats in 2023/24 Statistics Tally Games played 35 Goals 11 Assists 10 Pass accuracy 82% Successful dribbles 54 Fouls won 67 Duels won 125 Stats via FotMob

The “sensational” talent, as described by Sky Sports contributor Dougie Critchley, has seen his market value soar as a result of his impressive performances under Howe’s guidance, with the 23-year-old now worth £50m, as per Transfermarkt.

When comparing his market value to current transfer target Bowen, the West Ham forward is unable to match such figures, valued at just £42m despite his stellar campaign in London.

With Gordon still in the early years of his professional career, he has the potential to impress once more which could see his own value increase further in the future.

He’s only just settling into life at St James’ Park, with the club needing to take care in the transfer market if they are to repeat the success of the deal that saw Gordon swap Merseyside for Tyneside.