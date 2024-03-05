Since the PIF takeover during the 2021/22 season, Newcastle United have found themselves chopping and changing both their playing and coaching staff on more than one occasion.

In their first transfer window, they managed to introduce a total of five new players to the club, each of whom had a major impact on their Premier League survival that term.

By far the most notable of those acquisitions was that of Bruno Guimaraes. One of the key areas in which the Magpies seemed to struggle was the middle of the park.

Hence, why, the introduction of the Brazil international not only added stability to their central areas, but allowed for more creativity to be present within the first team.

This is shown by his overall goal contributions during the 17 Premier League games which he played in. By the end of the campaign, he had involved himself with six goals, five of which he managed to bag himself.

Since then, the former Lyon man has been pivotal to the squad and, in the last season and a half, has managed to appear a total of 78 times in all competitions whilst contributing to 19 goals in total.

However, the Brazil international isn't the only one of Howe's signings who is soaring towards an elite level.

Anthony Gordon's time with Newcastle in numbers

Anthony Gordon was signed by the former Bournemouth manager during the 2022/23 January transfer window for a fee in the region of £45m.

Despite having a slow start to life in Tyneside with the attacker starting just four games and only scoring one goal in the back half of the campaign, fans still stuck with the youngster despite his poor run of form.

This term, however, the former Everton man has really shown his class. He has heavily featured in the first-team squad and has played 38 games thus far. During that time, the attacker has managed to produce his most prolific senior season and involved himself with 17 goals altogether.

Ten of which came as his own, which shows how pivotal he has been to Howe's side this term. Without him, especially with their injury crisis this season, they would be much worse off.

After signing a long-term deal with the club upon his arrival, thanks to his 500% wage increase from his time at Everton, the youngster is within Newcastle's top ten highest-paid players, with his wage packet soaring from £10k-per-week at Goodison Park.

Due to the stellar form which he has shown this season, Sky Sports' Keith Downie described the winger as "electric" after replacing the injured Harvey Barnes during their clash against Sheffield United.

How Gordon's wage compares to his teammates

Despite being just 23-years-old, the attackers' current weekly figures sit at around the £60k-per-week mark, a fine rise from what he was earning in Merseyside.

Newcastle's highest earners Player Weekly salary #1 Bruno Guimaraes £160k #2 Kieran Trippier £120k #3 Alex Isak £120k #4 Matt Targett £100k #5 Sven Botman £90k #6 Joelinton £85k Data via Capology.

This weekly sum places Gordon ahead of the likes of Dan Burn, Tino Livramento and even, star striker, Callum Wilson.

It goes without question that the winger is a stellar talent, however, especially when Wilson's nine goal involvements in just 22 games are taken into account, it feels as if the former Bournemouth striker is being severely underpaid.

Indeed, he has been prone to injuries over the course of his career, as he has missed a total of 67 games for the Magpies during his four-year tenure thus far, however, without him leading the line, they would be half the team of what they are now.

However, if Gordon can manage to keep up this level of form over the next couple of terms, his acquisition could be seen as something of a bargain in the long run. Either way, it would appear they have struck gold by luring him to St James' Park.