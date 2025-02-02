Newcastle United are believed to have "turned down" an approach for an "outstanding" player, according to an update from Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

Newcastle transfer news

After a relatively quiet summer transfer window, Magpies supporters will understandably like the idea of fresh faces arriving before deadline day on Monday, and players continue to be linked with moves to St James' Park.

Newcastle have reportedly been handed an opportunity to sign AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze, with the club willing to offload him, in order to receive a healthy amount of money for his services. With Miguel Almiron moving back to Atlanta United earlier this week, he could be a perfect replacement on the right flank, providing competition for Jacob Murphy.

Another potential Almiron replacement is Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, who could be a hugely exciting addition for Eddie Howe, even if he has to wait until the summer for it to happen. The Cameroonian is arguably one of the Premier League's leading wide players currently, scoring 14 goals in 23 appearances in the competition this season.

Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling has been one of the bright sparks for his side this season, amid a campaign of struggles in the league for Saints, and he has been backed to join Newcastle, coming as a long-term signing with an enormous amount of promise.

Newcastle turn down approach for "outstanding" player

According to Downie on X, Newcastle have "turned down" a loan approach from Watford for Matt Targett, instead deciding to keep hold of the 29-year-old for now.

Retaining the services of Targett makes total sense for the Magpies, considering Lloyd Kelly is set to join Juventus, as Downie alludes to.

Selling two left-backs in the same window would be an odd decision, needlessly weakening the squad midway through the season, and Howe has lauded Targett as "outstanding" in the past, also saying:

"Matt, I thought, was excellent. Very, very strong performance. The biggest compliment I can pay him is that it looked like he’d been part of that back four for a number of years. I thought his positioning was very good, his use of the ball was good. Very pleased him with."

Targett clearly isn't a key player for Newcastle anymore, as highlighted by the fact that he has only featured for 12 minutes in the Premier League in 2024/25 to date, coming in just one cameo appearance.

With Kelly moving on and rotation important as the campaign goes on, though, the Englishman could yet feature more, as the Magpies look to show that their decision to keep him for now is the right one.