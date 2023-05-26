Newcastle United are interested in signing Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney in the upcoming transfer window.

What’s the latest on Hayden Hackney to Newcastle United?

According to 90min, alongside the Magpies, Arsenal, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City are rumoured to eyeing a move for the £4k-per-week youngster.

Hackney only signed a new long-term deal in December, but as the club failed to earn promotion to the Premier League after losing their two-legged play-off semi-final with Coventry, a large fee could tempt the Boro hierarchy to sanction his sale.

Furthermore, the Championship outfit are in no position to reject reasonable offers for their biggest assets as they no longer receive financial assistance in the form of parachute payments and its expected they will need to sell before they can dip into the transfer market.

Why do Newcastle United want Hayden Hackney?

The Englishman has 36 second-tier appearances this season and registered seven goal contributions, in what has been a stunning breakout campaign for the prodigy.

While talking on 90min’s Talking Transfers Podcast, reputable journalist Graeme Bailey heaped praise on the player and feels his departure is likely.

He said: “Sensational young midfielder. He came through the system. Michael Carrick loves this player. But there are teams looking at him. Unfortunately, Middlesbrough are in that position, where if you get a good enough offer, they'll have to go."

In a fantastic last-ditch promotion push, the former Scunthorpe loanee has demonstrated his superiority in Championship football - this is showcased by the fact that he ranks within the top 15% outside of Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive passes per 90, progressive carries per 90 and pass completion, according to FBref.

So, when he assesses his options this summer, a move to Eddie Howe’s scintillating over-achievers will be deliciously tempting, even more so when Hackney considers the learning curve he could embark on with Bruno Guimarães.

The Brazilian has been incredible as a box-to-box midfielder for the Magpies as he sits in the top 25% for tackles per 90, as well as the highest 11% for successful take-ons per 90 to demonstrate his insurmountable importance.

Not just a robust athlete, Guimaraes is astute in forward areas, contributing to ten goals in all competitions this term (five goals & five assists).

Therefore, Hackney, who has received the pinnacle of football education from Premier League legend Carrick could make a brilliant partner in the long term for the former Lyon sensation.

Hailed as "terrific" by the 41-year-old Boro manager, he could be an important source of squad depth and cover as the Magpies will attempt to juggle domestic and European football for the first time in 20 years.