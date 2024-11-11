Reliable journalist Craig Hope has claimed that a "wonderful" Newcastle United player could now miss the entire international break after picking up an injury.

Newcastle pick up huge win at Nottingham Forest

The Magpies secured arguably their most important Premier League win of the season so far on Sunday afternoon due to the resilience on show, coming from behind to win 3-1 away to an in-form Nottingham Forest side.

There were plenty who understandably felt that Forest would prevail, considering they sat third in the table going into the weekend action, but Newcastle's quality shone through, with Alexander Isak, Joelinton and Harvey Barnes all scoring in the second half at the City Ground.

There are definite signs that the Magpies' season is beginning to catch light, following some indifferent results and performances earlier in the campaign, especially having also beaten Arsenal 1-0 at St James' Park in their previous league outing.

Newcastle are now up into eighth place in the Premier League and just one point adrift of the Champions League places, with belief growing that they could make a return to Europe's top club competition after a couple of seasons away from it. Eddie Howe isn't short of injury problems at the moment, however, and a new update has emerged on the fitness of one key player.

"Wonderful" Newcastle player an injury doubt

According to Hope on X, Newcastle star Anthony Gordon could now miss international duty with England over the next few weeks, having suffered a hip injury in the win over Forest.

This will immediately concern some Magpies supporters, seeing as the £60,000-a-week Gordon has grown into a vital attacking figure since arriving from Everton, being lauded by Troy Deeney recently.

“Newcastle are a better team when he is involved. He got an assist for Alexander Isak’s winner against Arsenal, but the way he drives with the ball and carries the team forward means he’s always a threat. He can be on the right, left or the middle – he’s just a wonderful football player for Newcastle and England. Getting injured and then missing a penalty against Everton could have knocked his confidence but didn’t."

From a Newcastle perspective, the hope is that the club are simply being cautious with Gordon, potentially removing him from England action in order not to risk him. It does feel like an international break where players from many clubs will be withdrawn, even though they could probably still be deemed fit enough to go and represent their respective countries.

While some may not like the idea of clubs behaving in that way, the importance of keeping players fresh for club duties is huge, so if Gordon has any kind of issue, he shouldn't be going anywhere near the Three Lions setup.

The 23-year-old may still be waiting for his season to fully ignite, with only two goals coming his way in the Premier League, but his inch-perfect assist for Isak's winner against Arsenal summed up his ability.