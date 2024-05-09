Newcastle United's dealings in the transfer market under Mike Ashley were questionable, to say the least, with the club either not spending any money at all or wasting it on players who weren't up to the level required.

The Magpies spent nearly £100m during the 2015/16 season, in an attempt to be competitive in the Premier League, with Ashley finally showing signings of splashing the cash.

Players such as Georginio Wijnaldum and Jonjo Shelvey proved to be quality additions, but they were a rarity with the vast majority of additions failing to provide any sort of value for their hefty fees.

Florian Thauvin and Henri Saivet both arrived on Tyneside during the same summer, but only managed a combined 24 appearances during their respective spells at St James' Park.

The club's erratic spending saw the Magpies needing to offload players the following summer to balance the books, with one player departing Newcastle for a huge fee - in a deal that proved to be excellent business by owner Ashley.

Moussa Sissoko's stats at Newcastle United

During the January transfer window of 2013, Newcastle signed midfielder Moussa Sissoko from French side Toulouse for a fee in the region of just £2.2m.

He would make an immediate impact on Tyneside, scoring three times in his first 13 Premier League appearances during the second half of the 2012/13 season.

Sissoko would be a key player in Newcastle's midfield over the next couple of seasons, featuring 69 times in the league over the next two seasons, scoring seven times as he helped maintain the club's Premier League status.

Sissoko's PL stats at Newcastle Season Games Goals 2012/13 12 3 2013/14 35 3 2014/15 34 4 2015/16 37 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

However, his consistent performances during the 2015/16 season would catch the eye of multiple other Premier League sides, with the Frenchman in line for a big-money move.

He also featured for his nation at Euro 2016, with his call-up for the host nation only further driving his price tag up ahead of the transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton battled out for his signature, with the London club winning the race, paying £30m to take Sissoko to White Hart Lane.

The midfielder's move saw the club make a 1264% profit on the initial £2.2m they spent to sign him in 2013 - a brilliant deal for all parties.

Moussa Sissoko's market value in 2024

Eight years on from his departure from St James' Park, the "unbelievable" midfielder, as described by journalist Ricky Sacks, is still playing, featuring 24 times for FC Nantes in Ligue 1 during the 2023/24 season.

However, the 34-year-old's market value has rapidly decreased, with the Frenchman only valued at £1m, as per Transfermarkt.

His subsequent value is now lower than current Newcastle full-back Matt Targett, who is still valued at £8.6m, despite not featuring for Eddie Howe since the start of October.

Although Sissoko was a hit at St James', he's failed to replicate his form elsewhere, only managing to find the net on two occasions during his latest stint in his homeland.

His £30m deal certainly helped the club during their tough years off the pitch, with the club able to receive the highest fee possible whilst his value was at its peak before rapidly declining since his transfer in 2016.