Newcastle United will hope both Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak remain fit and healthy for the duration of the season, as they might be the duo to fire the club back into the Champions League.

So far in the Premier League this season, the pair have scored two of the club’s four goals, as seven points have been picked up from nine.

The recent international break also saw both Isak and Gordon starring for their respective nations. Gordon started both of England’s matches against the Republic of Ireland and Finland, averaging 1.5 key passes per game, creating a big chance and also succeeding with 50% of his dribble attempts each game.

The winger was also strong in the tackle, winning 70% of his ground duels per game, while making one tackle per game, and he could emerge as a key player over the next few months,

Isak was also in superb form for Sweden. Not only did he score three goals in games against Azerbaijan and Estonia, but the striker averaged 2.5 key passes and succeeded with one dribble per game, enjoying a wonderful international break.

If both players perform like they have over the previous few international games during the clash against Wolves, then the Magpies will surely have three points wrapped up.

How much are Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak worth

The winger and centre-forward have seen both their market valuations rise due to their performances in recent months, becoming two of the highest-valued players at Newcastle.

Indeed, Isak, according to Transfermarkt, is now currently worth €75m (£63.3m), which will only continue to rise as he scores more and more goals for both club and country.

Gordon is now valued at €60m (£50.6m) according to Transfermarkt, and, like Isak, if the Englishman maintains his recent momentum, there is no doubt this valuation will get higher.

Eddie Howe has two excellent players in his squad who will surely begin to attract serious attention sooner rather than later. When the time comes that both of them depart Newcastle, the manager will be aiming to make a substantial profit on the duo.

It wouldn’t be the first time the Magpies have secured a solid return on their initial investment for an attacking player. Nearly 30 years ago, one of the most prolific strikers in their recent history was sold to a league rival – Andy Cole.

Andy Cole’s Newcastle statistics

In February 1993, Newcastle broke their club record by signing Cole from Bristol City, splashing out £1.75m in the process for one of the brightest young centre-forwards in England at the time.

Cole had made just one appearance for City, but Kevin Keegan clearly saw something in the player, and he was spot on.

During the second half of the 1992/93 campaign, Cole scored 12 goals in 12 league games as the Toon secured promotion to the Premier League for the first time, yet this was just the start.

Across 45 matches the following season, the Englishman netted a stunning total of 41 goals, which included 35 in the top flight, and it was clear he was destined for bigger and brighter things.

Andy Cole's career statistics Club Games Goals Manchester United 275 121 Blackburn 100 37 Newcastle 84 68 Fulham 54 17 Man City 23 10 Portsmouth 23 4 Burnley 13 6 Nottingham Forest 11 0 Sunderland 8 0 Birmingham 5 1 Arsenal 2 0 Bristol City 1 0 Via Transfermarkt

Another 15 strikes came during the first half of the 1994/95 season, yet he wasn’t quite at the same level as the year before. There were rumours linking Manchester United with the player and Keegan was keen to make a deal, especially considering the profit they would make.

How much Newcastle sold Andy Cole for

Sir Alex Ferguson spent a then British record fee of £6m plus Keith Gilliespie going in the opposite direction to secure the services of Cole at the start of 1995.

It was obviously too good a deal to turn down, despite Cole being one of the best players in the squad. Eventually, the Magpies would sign Les Ferdinand and Alan Shearer to soften the blow, but it was clear United had signed a striker who was only keen on winning trophies.

The Toon certainly hit the jackpot on the former England international, especially considering just how much he would be worth in the transfer market today…

Andy Cole’s 2024 market valuation

In 2024, money, however – with Totally Money having adjusted for inflation over the years – this £6m transfer fee would be worth a staggering £122m if he made the same move just now.

This valuation is currently worth more than Isak and Gordon’s values combined, which proves just how much of a profit the club made when they sold Cole to Man United in 1995, clearly hitting the jackpot as they cashed in for a gigantic fee, relative to the time.

Cole enjoyed a stellar career in the Premier League, seeing plenty of success during his spell at Old Trafford between 1995 and 2001.

What Andy Cole did after leaving Newcastle

Although the striker couldn’t power the club to a Premier League and FA Cup double during his first six months at United, the following six and a half seasons saw him win the title five times, the FA Cup twice, and the Champions League in 1999, not a bad haul.

Overall, he netted 121 goals for the club before joining Blackburn Rovers in 2002, where he went on to claim the only trophy he failed to get his hands on at United – the League Cup.

Further spells came at Fulham, Manchester City, Portsmouth, Birmingham City, Sunderland, and Burnley before he wound down his career with a spell at Nottingham Forest during the 2008/09 season.

The centre-forward enjoyed a career most could only dream of. Howe will be hoping that his two star players at the Magpies will hit heights like Cole did at the club and go on to generate a substantial profit in the process.

The way things are going right now, the pair will certainly move on for lavish fees in the future, no doubt about that.