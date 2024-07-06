Newcastle United have enjoyed brilliant success in the transfer market in recent years, with the business allowing them to catapult into European contention for the first time in a generation.

The Saudi PIF completed their takeover of the club in late 2021, investing over £400m in the playing squad which has seen a huge turnaround in results and a vastly improved Premier League standing as a result.

The Magpies finished fourth under Eddie Howe’s guidance in 2022/23, before dropping to a seventh-placed finish last season, with injuries plaguing his side for most of the season.

As a result of missing out on a European place and constant injury issues, Howe will want to strengthen his side and provide squad depth to avoid a repeat of 2023/24, with the boss already targeting numerous talents to bolster his Magpies side.

Newcastle United transfer news

In recent weeks, Newcastle have ramped up efforts to improve the squad, but also offloading a couple of youngsters to satisfy the Premier League and their PSR rules.

Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson were sold to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively, but their sales raised the club £68m, allowing them to invest in the first-team squad following the passing of the PSR deadline.

As a result, the club have lost two forward-thinking players, leaving gaps in the Magpies squad and further depleting options in Howe’s side following a tricky spell with issues last season.

However, in recent weeks they’ve been linked with Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White, in a bid to add more creativity to the midfield, but any deal for his services could set the Magpies back upwards of £50m with Nuno Espírito Santo’s side demanding a hefty fee to prise him away from the City Ground.

They’ve also been reported to have a strong interest in £30m Chelsea forward Noni Madueke, but the Blues are unlikely to part ways with the Englishman, with the 22-year-old having a huge future ahead of him at Stamford Bridge.

However, despite the recent interest in the duo, the club have previously conducted superb business with their recruitment, signing a player who is now worth more than both of the duo recently linked with a move to Tyneside.

Bruno Guimaraes’ market value in 2024

Over two years on from his £40m move to the club, Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has gone from strength to strength at St James’ Park, prompting interest from Arsenal and Manchester City.

Bruno Guimaraes' stats at Newcastle United Statistics Tally Games 107 Goals 17 Assists 17 Games per goal 6.3 Games per assist 6.3 Stats via FotMob

The "world-class" talent, as dubbed by boss Howe, has made 107 appearances for the Magpies since joining, with his market value taking a sharp increase as a result of his consistent performances for Howe’s side.

According to Transfermarkt, the 26-year-old is now valued at €85m (£72m) - a figure that is nearly two times the fee they forked out for his signature, whilst being higher than both Gibbs-White and Madueke’s rumoured fees, which shows that they hit gold on him.

It’s safe to say that the club’s business has improved dramatically since the arrival of the Saudi PIF, with Guimaraes just one example of the success they’ve had in the transfer market.

The recent interest in Gibbs-White and Madueke is hardly a surprise given the need for added squad depth, with the boss and supporters hoping that any potential deal can emulate that of Guimaraes in 2022.

Their success in signing the Brazilian for £40m and raising his value above the rumoured fees for two of their transfer targets shows that they can invest in potential rather than having to spend huge sums of money on established stars, which may be a lesson to learn from for the rest of the window.