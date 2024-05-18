In the last few years, under the guidance of the Saudi PIF, Newcastle United have edged closer to the glory days that past generations would have remembered.

Previous owner Mike Ashley came into the club back in 2007, with little success, as the club even suffered two relegations back to the Championship during his ownership of the Magpies.

However, after 14 years at the helm, he stepped away from the club allowing for a huge investment into the playing squad which allowed the club to finally compete in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

High profile stars such as Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier have led the charge towards European football, a vast contrast from the previous players plying their trade at St James’ Park.

However, the club have previously employed figures who have made a huge impact on Tyneside, with one player in particular impressing with his phenomenal goal record during his time at Newcastle.

Les Ferdinand’s stats at Newcastle United

After joining the Magpies for a fee in the region of £6m during the summer of 1995, striker Les Ferdinand was brought into the club to provide an added attacking threat in the final third.

Following a season where he scored 24 times for QPR in the Premier League, the striker had high hopes of adding firepower to Kevin Keegan’s impressive side.

It’s safe to say he lived up to those expectations, scoring 25 times during his first campaign on Tyneside, as the Magpies came within touching distance of winning the Premier League title, despite having a 12-point cushion over Manchester United at one stage.

The 1996/97 season saw Ferdinand form an excellent partnership with iconic striker Alan Shearer, scoring another 16 times in the league, but once again it wasn’t enough to lead the club to the title, as they finished runners-up for the second consecutive year.

Ferdinand's stats at Newcastle in the PL Statistics 1995/96 1996/97 Games 37 31 Goals 25 16 Assists 6 9 Minutes played 3,322' 2,529' Stats via Transfermarkt

Ferdinand, who was dubbed as ‘Sir Les’ by the Newcastle supporters, would depart St James’ Park after just two seasons - despite scoring 41 times in the league during his two campaigns as a Magpie.

New boss Kenny Dalglish sold the Englishman to Tottenham for the same fee they paid for him despite his excellent goalscoring record in the North East, dubbing the decision to leave the club as the “worst” he’s made from a footballing perspective.

How much would Les Ferdinand be worth in 2024

27 years on from his departure from the club, Ferdinand remains loved by the Newcastle fanbase following his impressive stint at the club.

Everyone knows how hard goalscorers are to come by, with the former QPR striker able to score goals in abundance.

They don’t come cheap, with the £6m the Magpies paid for him in 1995 seen as a hefty fee back in those days.

But just how much would he be worth in 2024? We have the answer.

The deal for Ferdinand would see him worth £81.2m according to a conversion tool from The Totally Money Transfer Index.

Totally Money have taken the 100 most expensive transfers of all time across each season since 1992 in Europe's top five leagues. Armed with plenty of historical financial data they have calculated what footballers of yesteryear would be worth in the present day after taking into account the remarkable rate of inflation.

The figure would see him be worth more than current Magpies forward Alexander Isak - who cost the club a record £63m. The towering Swede has enjoyed stellar campaign that has seen him score 20 Premier League goals in 29 appearances.

When taking everything into account, the deal for Ferdinand was an excellent one, with the striker coming in and making the impact he was signed for.

Whilst it’s a shame he didn’t stay at St James’ Park for longer than two years, no fan is ever likely to forget his excellent goalscoring record at the club.