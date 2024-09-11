Newcastle United’s transfer business under the Saudi PIF has been phenomenal, with the club in a far better position than when they took control of the club in 2021.

The deal has allowed for needed investment in Eddie Howe’s squad, prompting a huge rise up the table - even finishing inside the Premier League’s top four during the 2022/23 campaign.

Big-money signings such as Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak have propelled the Magpies towards the top end of the table - a distant dream under the former ownership of Mike Ashley.

The former owner was disliked at St James’ Park due to his lack of investment in the playing squad, with numerous protests taking place before his eventual departure from Tyneside a handful of years ago.

One player from his torrid era at the club remains at St James’ despite not making a first-team appearance since the 2021/22 campaign.

Isaac Hayden’s time at Newcastle United

Midfielder Isaac Hayden is approaching his ninth year as a Newcastle player, after joining the club from Arsenal back in the summer of 2016 for an undisclosed fee.

The now 29-year-old has racked up 171 appearances for the Magpies in all competitions after his move, despite not featuring for the club in any of the last three seasons.

Hayden has spent various loan spells at the likes of Norwich City, Standard Liege and Queens Park Rangers - but after failing to secure a temporary move this summer, he remains on Tyneside.

The midfielder was handed a new six-year deal back in 2020, with his contract not set to expire until the end of next season - still pocketing a hefty wage despite his lack of impact for the club in recent years.

Hayden still earns a reported £22k-per-week, taking home over £1m a year, undoubtedly affecting the club’s FFP and PSR standing.

However, despite his lack of minutes under Howe, he’s still valued higher than one player who departed the club in a big-money transfer during the Ashley era.

Isaac Hayden’s market value in 2024

Fellow midfielder Moussa Sissoko arrived at Newcastle back in January 2013 for a fee of just £2.2m - having a big impact on the club’s first team.

The Frenchman made 133 appearances for the Magpies over a three-year period - before leaving in a big-money transfer, banking the club a huge profit.

He eventually departed in a £30m deal to join Tottenham Hotspur, making a profit of over £27m - a rare piece of excellent business during the Ashley era.

Moussa Sissoko's PL stats at Newcastle Season Games Goals 2012/13 12 3 2013/14 35 3 2014/15 34 4 2015/16 37 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

The deal was even more impressive when seeing his decline in recent years, with Sissoko now plying his trade at Watford in the Championship - with his market value taking a hit as a result.

The “unbelievable” talent, as described by journalist Ricky Sacks, is now only valued at £926k as per Football Transfers - a figure that is lower than forgotten Newcastle man Hayden.

The 29-year-old is still valued at £1.5m despite his lack of action for the club, further highlighting the decision to offload Sissoko back in 2016.

Whilst it was a big transfer at the time, moving Sissoko on from St James’ was an excellent transaction for the then-hierarchy, making a huge profit in an unsettling time for the football club.

As for Hayden, it’s pivotal that the club offload him at the next available opportunity with the midfielder stealing a living at the club and having a negative impact on their current financial situation.