Newcastle United have been blessed with several terrific strikers over the years at St. James' Park, ranging from homegrown talent Andy Carroll to Alexander Isak in 2024.

The Magpies have had the pleasure of watching some superb goalscorers, with two of them currently within Eddie Howe's squad.

Callum Wilson and Isak have been on fire this campaign, with both players achieving double figures in all competitions as the club targets a second successive European campaign.

Unfortunately, the Sweden international's sublime form has led to reported interest from sides such as Arsenal and he may now follow in the footsteps of Carroll, who came through the academy before being sold for a huge fee following his impressive stint within the first-team - joining Liverpool on an ill-fated £35m deal in 2011.

However, despite the trio's success on Tyneside, they will never compare to one player who was a huge hit at St James' Park during his time at the club.

Alan Shearer's stats at Newcastle United

Before the takeover by the Saudi PIF, Newcastle had been depleted of any form of success for over the last 20 years, only finishing inside the top five of the Premier League once since the 2004/05 season.

However, during the early years of the Premier League, the Magpies were a force to be reckoned with, mainly down to the impact of striker Alan Shearer.

The prolific forward joined the club during the 1996/97 season, making an immediate impact scoring 25 times in 31 appearances - a tally that saw him win the Golden Boot Award for the third time.

His goals propelled the club to a second-placed finish that season, continuing his brilliant goalscoring form over the next couple of years, reaching double figures in two of the following three campaigns.

The former Blackburn Rovers man remained a constant goalscoring threat for the Magpies over the course of his time at St James' Park, with the Newcastle-born striker a prevalent part of the club's constant qualification for European competitions.

Shearer scored 25 times in European competitions for his boyhood club, but his tally wouldn't compare to the figure he achieved in the Premier League.

A knee injury ended his career in 2005/06, but he managed to amass a total of 260 goals in England's top flight - a record that still stands to this day, nearly a decade after he hung up his boots.

Top scorers in Premier League history Player Goal tally 1# Alan Shearer 260 2# Harry Kane 213 3# Wayne Rooney 208 4# Andy Cole 187 5# Sergio Aguero 184 Stats via Transfermarkt

Everyone knows a natural goalscorer is the hardest thing to find in football, with Shearer gifted with the ability to find the back of the net.

They don't come cheap, especially in the modern game, but, how much would he be worth in a modern transfer market? We have the answer.

How much Alan Shearer would be worth in 2024

In 1996, when Newcastle signed Shearer from Blackburn, they broke the world transfer record. They paid £15m for the striker, an obscene amount of money, but one that proved to be a successful investment.

Whilst that set the transfer record nearly 30 years ago, if Shearer had joined the Magpies today, that transfer would have been roughly worth an extraordinary £138m, according to a conversion tool from The Totally Money Transfer Index.

Totally Money have taken the 100 most expensive transfers of all time across each season since 1992 in Europe's top five leagues. Armed with plenty of historical financial data they have calculated what footballers of yesteryear would be worth in the present day after taking into account the remarkable rate of inflation.

That is a deal that would have eclipsed the £115m that Chelsea paid Brighton last summer to acquire the services of midfielder Moises Caicedo and also the £105m Arsenal paid to sign Declan Rice.

Such a fee also places the striker-turned-pundit ahead of a certain Kylian Mbappe, with the fleet-footed Frenchman currently valued at £129m, as per CIES Football Observatory Tool, amid another stellar campaign that has seen him score 43 goals in all competitions.

All things considered, Newcastle signing Shearer is one of the best pieces of business that the club have ever done. He was pivotal to their success and undoubtedly up there as one of the best players the Premier League has ever seen.