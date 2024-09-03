Newcastle United have been... alright, three games into the Premier League season. Actually, scratch that, Eddie Howe should be delighted, for seven points from nine available is nothing to be sniffed at.

Sure, the Magpies aren't quite flying high, but it's a measure of the quality and deep-rooted tactical understanding that the squad have countered a disappointing transfer window with a promising start to the campaign.

Of course, the season will wend its crooked way toward completion, and it'll be a long road indeed. There's plenty to come, and whether failing to sign Marc Guehi will bite St. James' Park remains to be seen.

Newcastle's pursuit of Marc Guehi

Frankly, Newcastle did everything they could bar selling their stadium to Crystal Palace, whose obstinance prevailed and they retained their star centre-back.

There didn't appear to be a Plan B, though, with the free transfer of Lloyd Kelly back in July as the only defensive signing to a team that needed reinforcements at the rear.

Sven Botman continues to languish on the sidelines, having ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in March and probably not returning until December at the very earliest.

Newcastle wanted to strengthen but, as The Athletic report, the strategy failed, with hesitance spreading from concerns over upsetting PSR.

And thus, Newcastle refused to stretch themselves beyond an already lofty offer for the Eagles defender, Guehi, who was the subject of four bids, the last of which totalled £65m.

Newcastle might be fretting over their defensive security, but Howe has designed a working method, all the while retaining the services of his linchpins this summer: Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak.

Keeping a grip on Isak was most important, and he might just be the difference-maker in the fight to reclaim a performing spot on the continent.

Alexander Isak's market value

Goalscoring is right in the 6 foot 1 Isak's wheelhouse, and he has established himself as one of the Premier League's foremost strikers since signing from Real Sociedad for a club-record £63m figure in 2022.

He opened his account for the current campaign with an easy finish after good work from Jacob Murphy in what proved to be the winner in a hard-fought contest against Tottenham Hotspur, whose Tyneside hoodoo continues.

Once quirkily described as a "unicorn for his mixture of size & technical ability" by reporter Kev Lawson, Isak is a deadly finisher but also a dynamic attacking talent, with movement and sharp-witted intelligence that has seen him go from strength to strength these past few years.

As per FBref, the Sweden international ranks among the top 7% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 16% for pass completion, the top 10% for progressive carries and the top 15% for successful take-ons per 90.

Sure, he's one of Europe's superlative marksmen, but he's also got an impressive technical quality that is reflected through his crisp and purposeful passing, as well as wheels that allow him to drive forward with silky speed, stretching the defensive line and generally proving to be a constant source of concern for his opponents.

Premier League Top Scorers: 2023/24 Rank Player Apps Goals 1. Erling Haaland 31 27 2. Cole Palmer 33 22 3. Alexander Isak 30 21 5. Phil Foden 35 19 5. Ollie Watkins 37 19 5. Dominic Solanke 38 19 Stats via Premier League

The 24-year-old endured an injury-hit debut campaign in England's North East but grew into his skin last year and will be hoping for his finest yet this year, especially given that Newcastle's 2023/24 campaign was battered by setbacks.

He's contracted to the club until 2028, so he's not going to be going anywhere unless a significant figure is met by some affluent suitor.

According to CIES Football Observatory's player valuation model, he's actually marked at £82m currently, impressively carrying his worth way above the record fee that was paid just two years back.

He has the mark of a top-class European phenomenon and given that he's already been said to offer similar skills to those of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, it's no surprise that the Gunners have been sniffing around of late.

According to football.london back in June, Arsenal were hot on Isak's trail as Newcastle sweated over potential PSR breaches - the financial overlord was placated through sales of younger, less important talents Yankuba Minteh and Elliott Anderson.

Fabrizio Romano recently hailed him as "untouchable" and confirmed that several proposals were flat-out rejected by Newcastle in June, with such a player simply irreplaceable.

It goes to show the high regard that he is held in, and rightly so. He's worth way more than Guehi and could provide his outfit with a goal threat that scant few teams in the Premier League can even imagine. Howe is battling to better last season, and against the usual suspects in and around the Champions League spots, he could - will - be crucial.

For Newcastle to have met Palace's £75m demand for the England centre-back, they would have ceded that he was indeed a player on the same level, or thereabouts, and this simply isn't so.

Therefore, Newcastle have well and truly hit the jackpot with their Swedish sensation, who is destined for a career of prosperity. Howe and the Toon's roaring support will hope that he remains at the club for many years to come, serving as the free-scoring spearhead.

But should the poignant day come when he seeks out pastures new, he will be sold for a stunning fee - that, at least, provides a small measure of solace.