Newcastle United bore venom to rival that of Liverpool and Manchester City supporters when Manchester United belied their wretched 2023/24 campaign to win the FA Cup.

It was a momentous, job-saving result for Erik ten Hag, whose Red Devils had finished eighth in the Premier League and were set to miss out on European competition, save for an unlikely victory against Pep Guardiola's winning machine.

The pertinence of this thread in Newcastle's case? It meant that Eddie Howe's Magpies, who had finished seventh, were pulled from their continental spot, with sixth-place Chelsea demoted to the Conference League and Man United earning a Europa League place.

It carried the air of injustice that was a bleak fit for a campaign of suffering on Tyneside. Newcastle had dazzled during the previous term, fast rising in the Premier League and beating Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea to a top-four spot.

Champions League fever held the bouncing city in its virulent grip, but Newcastle slumped out with a bottom-placed finish following some... you guessed it, injustice during a match against Paris Saint-Germain, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a more than contentious penalty to rise from the deserved jaw of defeat.

Injuries lashed at St. James' Park like an erratic lightning storm, heedless of Newcasle's brilliant rise and precluding any chance of swerving second-season syndrome. Sven Botman, so commanding, so strong, is currently jailed to the sidelines by an ACL injury that will keep him out until the end of 2024 - or longer.

It was paramount that he was replaced...

Newcastle's failure to sign Marc Guehi

One bid, two bids, three bids, four. Newcastle proved to be a day late and a dollar short in their interminable summer quest to sign Marc Guehi, who is still situated in the Crystal Palace backline.

In all honesty, there are several ways to look at it. Palace chairman Steve Parish had all the negotiating leeway of a boulder blocking a cave, refusing to budge on his side's £70m valuation of the England international before actually raising his price to £75m at the eleventh hour.

Newcastle teetered at the precipice of PSR rules this summer and were rightly reluctant to pay what they believed was an extortionate figure, but fans have been frustrated by the myopic vision that has failed to identify and act on signing an alternative.

Oh sure, Lloyd Kelly was signed earlier in the year, agreeing to join Newcastle on a free transfer following the expiry of his Bournemouth contract in June, but the left-sided defender was needed regardless of Botman's injury. A "monster" such as Guehi, as he has been dubbed by reporter Bobby Manzi, would have slotted in just so.

Guehi has been a key figure at Selhurst Park for several years but rose to loftier prominence following a brilliant Euro 2024 campaign with England, who were toothless in attack but certainly steely in defence.

Marc Guehi: 2023/24 Statistics Statistics (*per game) Euro 2024 Matches (starts) 6 (6) Clean sheets 2 Touches* 82.8 Pass completion 94% Total duels won* 4.0 (51%) Tackles* 0.5 Clearances* 2.0 Ball recoveries* 4.7 Stats via Sofascore

Newcastle no doubt had various irons in the fire throughout the window, but that means little to supporters and indeed the manager, whose squad hasn't really improved all that much.

That said, keeping hold of United's holy trinity was the principal objective, and was achieved at that. Anthony Gordon continues to serve on the wing despite the interest of his boyhood club, Liverpool; Alexander Isak's first-rate goalscoring provides a focal source once more.

The former, Gordon, was at the centre of interest from Liverpool in the summer and valued at £75m, which is quite a thing. However, he's not the most highly-valued United first-teamer.

That would be Bruno Guimarães, the Magpies' prized piece of silver.

Why keeping Bruno Guimarães was so important

Guimarães joined Newcastle from Lyon in a £40m deal, in January 2023. You could call him a torch-bearer if you like, for he was one of the first to arrive in a PIF-backed world and has been as influential as any in a rising football team.

Hailed as a "world-class" player by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the deep-sitting midfielder truly deserves all the praise directed his way, having chalked up 111 appearances, notching 33 goal contributions.

His fiery presence, dribbling skills and ball-playing quality have provided Howe's system with the most reliable of engines. As per FBref, the Brazil international ranks among the top 10% of central midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored and shot-creating actions, the top 9% for assists, the top 13% for progressive passes and the top 3% for progressive carries per 90.

A combative approach to the midfield craft is reflected through his duel success across his four Premier League campaigns, ruling with an iron fist that enables the attacking success of the likes of Gordon and Isak.

Bruno Guimaraes: Premier League Defensive Metrics Stats (per game) 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 Tackles 2.6 2.4 2.4 3.7 Interceptions + Clearances 1.2 1.7 1.4 3.0 Total duels won 6.2 (55%) 7.0 (57%) 7.7 (57%) 10.0 (65%) Stats via Sofascore

Guimarães is a jack of all trades - and he's a master of all. With such a complete skillset, it's no wonder that some of Europe's finest outfits were interested in completing a transfer this summer.

Bruno Guimarães' market value in 2024

Guimarães had a £100m release clause inserted in his Newcastle contract, though this expired during the off-season, with potential suitors failing to meet it.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City had all been linked in different capacities, but his continuing presence in England's northeast and ascendancy to the club's captaincy has been music to the fanbase's ears.

It also means that the powers that be are free to demand whatever they like for the South American, but it's definitely not going to be anything lower than the expired release clause.

This means that Newcastle wield one of the most highly-valued players in the Premier League, some £25m more than Guehi and Gordon at the very least.

Newcastle's wonderful six operates at an elite level, but he's not a defender and his prowess doesn't mean that failing to sign Guehi is fine, but it does mitigate the blow that he's still at the club, donning the armband.

The £160k-per-week ace - Newcastle's highest earner - would prove to be one of the standout performers at an Arsenal, a Liverpool, a Manchester City, but he's quite happy as the linchpin of his current club.

Guehi might remain in the capital, but with a more expensive and more influential player in Guimarães passing the summer window without a transfer, Howe's side will be alright.