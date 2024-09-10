Newcastle United may have enjoyed a solid start to the 2024/25 campaign, yet Eddie Howe must still be stewing after failing to strengthen his side much during the summer transfer window.

The Magpies missed out on several key targets which would have bolstered their starting XI, thus potentially giving them a better chance of returning to the top four of the Premier League this season.

One of the main transfer sagas was that of Marc Guehi, with the club showing plenty of interest, but a move failed to materialise in the summer.

The Marc Guehi saga

As the transfer window was approaching the final few weeks, Newcastle made a third bid of around £60m which was rejected by Crystal Palace.

The English centre-back remains at the London side, until January at least, and his value could potentially drop if he forces a move North.

Guehi has played in all three of Palace’s league matches so far this term, winning a staggering 76% of his total duels per game, while being dribbled past on just 0.3 occasions each match, showcasing his defensive abilities.

Despite the good start, Howe will always be looking to strengthen his squad and Guehi represents an upgrade to several of his current defenders.

Marc Guehi - Premier League 24/25 (per 90) Accurate passes 48.3 Tackles 1 Interceptions 0.3 Clearances 6.3 Total duels won 5.3 Possession lost 8.7 Via Sofascore

Will he make another approach in January? Only time will tell. The Magpies did sell a centre-back a few years ago who, interestingly, would be worth the same value as Guehi in 2024 money – Jonathan Woodgate.

Jonathan Woodgate’s value in 2024 money

After spending just 18 months at St James' Park, Woodgate was attracting attention from Real Madrid in the summer of 2004.

Hailed as a “perfect” signing when Bobby Robson brought him to the club in January 2003, it was clear the advances of La Liga royalty weren’t going to be swatted away.

An offer of £13.4m was too good to turn down, which saw the English defender swap Newcastle for Madrid.

It wasn’t to be the best of spells for him in Spain - notably scoring an own goal and being sent off on debut - but it was evident that the Toon hit the jackpot on Woodgate, particularly when you consider what his value would be in the modern market. How have we established that? Well, the guys at Totally Money have lent a hand.

Totally Money have taken the 100 most expensive transfers of all time across each season since 1992 in Europe's top five leagues. Armed with plenty of historical financial data they have calculated what footballers of yesteryear would be worth in the present day after taking into account the remarkable rate of inflation.

So, in 2024 money, this lowly £13.4m transfer fee would now be worth a staggering £60m if he made the same move just now.

Although Palace rejected Newcastle’s £60m bid for Guehi, they could be tempted to do a deal at that price in the next few months, which would see him valued the same as Woodgate was 20 years ago.

Despite making only 37 appearances during his time on Tyneside, Robson struck gold by selling him for more than he paid just 18 months prior.

Woodgate played just 14 times during his spell in Madrid before returning to England where he finished his career.

The future of Guehi is still unclear. If he goes on having another solid few months at Palace, it surely won't just be Newcastle banging on the door at Selhurst Park.