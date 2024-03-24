Newcastle United have been extremely unlucky with injuries so far this season, with Eddie Howe's side struggling to replicate the results of last campaign.

The club achieved the unthinkable by making the Premier League's top four, with the Magpies able to compete in the Champions League this season.

However, the congested fixture schedule has taken its toll on the playing squad, with key players such as Sven Botman missing for large spells this campaign through multiple injury problems.

The Magpies have a very thin squad as it is, with the injuries to first-team members seeing Howe resort to utilising multiple youth players this season.

Lewis Miley has been the main beneficiary of the club's injury crisis, with the youngster being able to make 17 Premier League appearances for his boyhood club this season.

However, despite the 17-year-old's impact on the Magpies squad, there's another product of the Newcastle academy who has featured heavily in England's top-flight this season.

Elliot Anderson's stats in the Premier League this season

21-year-old attacker Elliot Anderson, who joined the Newcastle academy at the age of eight, has impressed at St James' Park this season under Howe.

Anderson spent the 2021/22 season on loan at League Two side Bristol Rovers, with the Scotsman reaching 13 goal contributions in his 21 league outings - prompting the Magpies boss to keep him at the club last season.

He's progressed brilliantly in a short period, with Anderson featuring in the Champions League earlier in the season - a huge achievement for a player of his age.

The youngster has gone on to feature 11 times in the Premier League during the Magpies' injury-hit spell, with Anderson coming away with an assist in the 8-0 demolition of Sheffield United earlier in the season.

However, the emerging gem has struggled with an injury of his own in recent months, with the former Bristol Rovers loanee being on the sidelines since October with a back problem.

Anderson returned in the 3-0 win over Wolves at St James' a couple of weeks ago, with the Scotsman forward also coming off the bench in the 3-2 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Elliot Anderson's market value in 2024

Despite his lack of game time in 2024, the 21-year-old's market value has skyrocketed with Anderson having the potential to be a huge asset in the years ahead for the Magpies.

As per Transfermarkt, the "phenomenal" youngster, as dubbed by former Rovers teammate Alex Rodman, currently has a market value of £11m, a figure that is higher than key first-team member and captain Kieran Trippier, with the 33-year-old now only worth £9m, despite registering ten league assists this season.

Newcastle players Elliot Anderson is worth more than Player Market value Kieran Trippier £9.4m Matt Targett £8.5m Fabian Schar £8.5m Jamal Lascelles £6m Stats via Transfermarkt

Anderson's rapid rise has seen his value increase from £6.8m - a huge jump of 63% over the last nine months despite his injury struggles this campaign.

With key players such as Callum Wilson and Joelinton missing until the end of the season, the 5 foot 10 dynamo has a brilliant opportunity to get consistent first-team minutes to further his development.

He's already showcased what he can do from the substitutes bench, with the real challenge for the youngster to claim a regular starting role and proving to Howe why he should be included over the likes of Miguel Almiron.