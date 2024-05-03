Newcastle United have made wholesale changes since the takeover by the Saudi PIF in October 2021, with the new owners investing heavily on and off the pitch.

For many years, the Magpies were battling relegation and narrowly avoided a return to the Championship after investment from the hierarchy, resulting in an 11th-placed finish in 2021/22 despite being 19th at the time of the takeover.

The huge backing from the new owners has seen players such as Matt Targett and Joe Willock lose their starting roles despite playing a crucial role in the side that managed to maintain the club's Premier League status that season.

However, one player has managed to keep his place in Eddie Howe's side throughout the Englishman's tenure at the club, proving to be a bargain as each week passes by.

Fabian Schar's stats at Newcastle United

After joining the club in 2018, central defender Fabian Schar made an immediate impact during the 2018/19 season, featuring 24 times in the Premier League, scoring on four occasions - a brilliant return for a defender.

Whilst only being utilised as a squad player for the next three seasons, the 2022/23 season would be the campaign in which the Swiss international cemented his place as a regular under Howe.

Schar would feature 36 times out of 38 matches in England's top flight, also adding to his tally of nine Premier League goals, in the opening day fixture against newly-promoted side Nottingham Forest at St James' Park.

The defender played an integral part in the club's achievement of qualifying for the Champions League, but the 32-year-old has been just as crucial this season - albeit for a different reason.

The Magpies have endured an awful injury crisis, currently having 11 players out injured - the joint-most of any side in the Premier League this campaign.

However, Schar has been a consistent figure at the heart of Howe's defence despite all of the problems around him, with his market value taking a sharp rise after his impressive season with the Magpies.

Fabian Schar's market value in 2024

The defender, who joined the club for just £3m less than six years ago, has seen a rapid increase in his value, despite coming towards the tail end of his career at 32.

His consistency over the last campaigns has allowed for an increase of 328%, with Schar now worth £12.8m as per CIES Football Observatory.

Newcastle players worth less than Schar Player Value Nick Pope £8.5m Callum Wilson £8.5m Dan Burn £4.2m Kieran Trippier £4.2m Matt Targett £4.2m Stats via Football Observatory

The Swiss international, who's been dubbed as "incredible" by Howe, might not have pulled up many trees during his early days on Tyneside, but he's aged like fine wine and become an integral part of the Magpies squad.

Although the club could invest heavily once again this summer, the defender has proven with his consistency that he should be a regular once again next season, providing to be a figurehead within the backline in Sven Botman's long-term absence with his ACL injury.