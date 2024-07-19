Still looking to land just their second major arrival of the summer transfer window, Newcastle United sporting director Paul Mitchell has reportedly held talks to hijack West Ham United's £33m move.

The Magpies have endured a disappointing summer so far. Having complied with PSR rules by selling Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh, it may have been assumed that Newcastle would splash the cash this summer, but that's not been the case.

Since signing Lloyd Kelly on a free deal at the start of the summer, those at St James' Park have only managed to welcome John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos in two deals that were never going to steal the headlines.

The rumours have, therefore, been arriving in their numbers as Newcastle fans wait for further reinforcements. The likes of Adrien Rabiot and Raphinha in two moves that would undoubtedly salvage a summer to otherwise forget, but it may well be another defensive addition who steals the spotlight in the next month or so.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Mitchell has held talks with Jean-Clair Tobido's representatives as Newcastle look to hijack West Ham's move to sign the OGC Nice defender. The Hammers reportedly reached an agreement with the French club worth €40m (£33m) in a deal that would see the centre-back arrive on an initial loan, but could now see Newcastle steal in ahead to complete a move as they have yet to convince the player to move to London.

It would be quite the twist if those at St James' Park managed to land Todibo, especially with Juventus also involved, but it remains to be seen whether the Frenchman will pick the Premier League over the Serie A this summer.

Newcastle should go all out for "serious" Todibo

Following ACL injuries to both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, Newcastle cannot risk going into next season without the addition of another central defender to join Kelly. And if they can complete their hijack of Todibo, then Eddie Howe will have himself the perfect solution at the heart of his backline. Still just 24 years old, it's no surprise that the OGC Nice star has attracted so much interest this summer.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Jean-Clair Todibo Sven Botman Progressive Carries 32 0 Progressive Passes 150 35 Tackles Won 28 13 Ball Recoveries 212 70

Amid links to West Ham, Juventus and now Newcastle, Nice manager Franck Haise recently spoke about Todibo's future at the club, saying via Tribal Football: "There are many opportunities for many players. For reasons you know, the market hasn't really taken off yet.

"I work with the players I have available. I am fully aware that in 15 days or a month there will be players who have come and gone. Currently, Jean-Clair is working well, he is very serious. He had a good half (training match against Lausanne). I have no problem playing him because he might stay in Nice, we don't know."