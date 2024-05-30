In the hunt for a new goalkeeper, Newcastle United have reportedly held talks with another target away from the heavily linked Valencia shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili for Eddie Howe and his side this summer.

Newcastle transfer news

Mamardashvili has consistently been the subject of interest from the Magpies, who have reportedly been weighing up a move worth £30m this summer. But with the shot-stopper yet to get any closer to a move to St James' Park, Newcastle may have no choice but to turn their attention elsewhere in the coming months.

Their search for a goalkeeper follows Loris Karius' exit as a free agent and doubts over Martin Dubravka's future, given that he is now 35 years old and out of contract next summer. Nick Pope, meanwhile, has just returned from a lengthy injury blow and isn't getting any younger himself at 32 years old, opening the door for a fresh face in the goalkeeper department.

A deal to welcome a new shot-stopper would fit the current trend at Newcastle too, given reported deals to bolster their defence through Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo, who are both closing in on free deals upon the expiry of their current Bournemouth and Fulham contracts.

Following in their footsteps may not be Mamardashvili, however. According to Ben Jacobs, Newcastle have held talks with Filip Jorgensen's agent over a potential move this summer. The Villarreal shot-stopper, like Mamardashvili, is still a young goalkeeper at just 22 years old - a year younger than his fellow La Liga man - and has now emerged as an ideal alternative.

Alas, the Magpies aren't alone in their interest. As reported by Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea have contacted Villarreal about a potential deal for Jorgensen to potentially commence a Premier League battle to land the La Liga ace in the coming months of the transfer window.

"Revelation" Jorgensen has something Mamardashvili doesn't

If Newcastle miss out on Mamardashvili this summer, then Jorgensen would be an ideal alternative to turn to. The Villarreal goalkeeper is a similar age and the numbers show that the Magpies wouldn't be losing out on any quality. In fact, it could be argued that the Dane is the same level as the Valencia goalkeeper.

La Liga stats 23/24 (via FBref) Filip Jorgensen Giorgi Mamardashvili Clean Sheets 6 13 Saves 143 103 Save Percentage 72.2% 73.8% Pass Completion Rate 80.7% 53%

What's most impressive is Jorgensen's pass accuracy, particularly when considering that it's an area that Mamardashvili struggles in. As Newcastle look to become a side consistently stepping on the front foot, building from the back using a goalkeeper with such talent can quickly prove to be the key, making Jorgensen an important target.

The 22-year-old has certainly earned plenty of fans in Spain too, with La Liga Extra dubbing him "fantastic" at the start of April following an excellent display against Atletico Madrid. Now it's Newcastle who could benefit from such displays, should they push ahead and beat Chelsea to the goalkeeper's signature in the summer transfer window for Howe.