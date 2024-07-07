With the Premier League's deadline to stay within profit and sustainability rules now passed, Newcastle United are reportedly confident of agreeing a new deal with one of Eddie Howe's standout stars.

Newcastle transfer news

There was a brief moment of panic at St James' Park when Newcastle got to the 30th June deadline still needing to sell players, leading to rumours over a potential deal to sell Anthony Gordon to Liverpool. Ultimately, a deal was never agreed with the Merseyside club, with Newcastle bailed out by the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson.

The Magpies can now finally look ahead this summer in their pursuit of putting together a squad capable of making a return to European football following last season's disappointment. Among those linked with a move on that front have been Arthur Melo and Malick Thiaw, but it could be the Magpies' internal business that stands out the most in the coming months.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are now confident of agreeing a deal with Alexander Isak. The Swede's current deal doesn't run out until 2028, but with Chelsea reportedly interested in his signature in recent months, those at St James' Park want to secure his future as soon as possible by rewarding him with fresh terms.

Isak has consistently reiterated his desire to stay put on Tyneside even as Chelsea's interest emerged, telling Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen (via The Athletic): "I am enjoying myself at Newcastle, and I had the best season in my career — that should not be underestimated. I love everything about the club; the fans, and the city. It [my future] is not something I will speculate about, I have no thoughts on leaving."

"Excellent" Isak is one of Premier League's best

There's no doubt that Isak could walk into almost any team in European football after the season he had last time out, which makes his loyalty to Newcastle all the more important for the Magpies. He has risen to become one of the Premier League's best strikers since arriving from Real Sociedad to more than prove his reported £63m worth at St James' Park.

Premier League 23/24 Goals (via BBC Sport) Erling Haaland 27 Cole Palmer 22 Alexander Isak 21 Ollie Watkins 19 Phil Foden 19

It's a rise that Howe saw from the very start, having said via BBC Sport after Isak scored on his Newcastle debut against Liverpool in September 2022: "The players have taken to him. He's quite quiet and he's going about his business in a professional way - he's very focused.

"He's asking questions about how we want to play and what's required of him - he's been excellent. I think that showed in his performance on Wednesday. It was one of really good tactical understanding. In a very short time, he delivered what we wanted him to do. He showed his ability and the second goal that wasn't given especially was incredible."