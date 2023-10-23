Newcastle United have enjoyed another strong start to a Premier League campaign under Eddie Howe as they sit sixth in the table after nine matches.

The Magpies ran out 4-0 winners against Crystal Palace last time out and are now the top scorers in the division with 24 strikes to date.

However, that does not mean there are not areas for improvement and one move the club could make to take them up another level is to swoop for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, who could be a big upgrade on Elliot Anderson.

Howe has been touted with an interest in the Gunners ace, who has come up through their academy system, and it will reportedly take a fee of £60m to secure his signature.

The January transfer window is still a while away from opening but Dan Ashworth and the Toon head coach may already be drafting their plans, with a possible move for Smith Rowe seemingly on the agenda.

How many goals has Anderson scored for Newcastle?

The 20-year-old midfielder is yet to register his first senior goal in a Newcastle shirt in 41 first-team appearances for the club, which includes 32 Premier League outings.

He has also only registered two assists in that time and has not been able to offer regular quality at the top end of the pitch, although it would be harsh to expect that at his age.

Anderson has produced zero goals and one assist, along with 0.9 dribbles per game, in nine top-flight matches so far during the 2023/24 campaign, which has included four starts, as per Sofascore.

These statistics suggest that the Scottish youngster has not made a significant impact on the pitch and a loan could be a valuable experience for him during the second half of the season, which the signing of Smith-Rowe would free up the space to facilitate.

How many goals has Smith Rowe scored for Arsenal?

Smith Rowe, on the other hand, has racked up 18 goals and 11 assists in 103 games for Arsenal after coming up through their youth set-up.

Just like Anderson, he is a versatile gem who can operate in a central midfield role or out wide on either flank and can, therefore, be utilised in the same positions that Howe has been using the current Newcastle prospect in.

The Gunners ace has not started a Premier League game since the start of last season but his form during the 2021/22 campaign suggests that there is an excellent player for Howe to unearth if the Magpies can sign him in January.

Smith Rowe contributed with ten goals, two assists, and one dribble completed per game across 21 top-flight starts, and 33 appearances in total, that season.

The 23-year-old wizard, who was once described as "exciting" by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, has proven himself to be able to score goals and make a big impact on a regular basis as a midfielder in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta trusted him from the start and he delivered, which suggests that Howe could get the same from him during the second half of the season and beyond if he places trust in the talented ace and affords him the chance to start games.

Therefore, Smith Rowe could come in as a big upgrade on Anderson with his potential to provide more quality in the final third at this level.