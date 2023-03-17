Newcastle United return to Premier League action away to relegation strugglers Nottingham Forest this evening, with Eddie Howe's men going into that mouthwatering meeting having got back to winning ways against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.

After a run of five league games without tasting victory, the Magpies got their top-four bid back on track with a hard-fought, 2-1 win over the Old Gold on Sunday afternoon, with goals from Alexander Isak and Miguel Almiron proving the difference on the day.

The Tynesiders will no doubt be favourites to make it successive league wins when they take on Steve Cooper's side later today, albeit with Howe having a handful of selection headaches to contend with for the trip to the City Ground.

The club's lack of midfield depth is set to be tested with Brazilian gem Joelinton serving the second match of his two-game suspension, with there having been claims that Sean Longstaff could be among the doubts - having not been pictured in training on Wednesday.

Therefore, it could well be time for Howe to put his faith in academy graduate, Elliot Anderson, with the 20-year-old starlet likely hoping to nail down a regular role in the side after making a string of cameo appearances this season.

Will Anderson start against Forest?

The Whitley Bay-born gem has been restricted to just four starts in all competitions this season, with his solitary start in the league at home to Liverpool ultimately ending in disappointment as he was withdrawn after just 24 minutes, following Nick Pope's clumsy red card.

Undoubtedly a "huge talent" - as praised by Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton - the exciting playmaker is no doubt deserving of another opportunity to truly prove his worth in the top flight, with Newcastle likely to benefit from having his creative flair in midfield.

The Scotland U21 international - who is the subject of interest from the England camp amid talk of a change in allegiance - showcased his quality during his loan spell under Barton last season, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in just 21 League Two games for the club in their successful promotion charge.

While Anderson is yet to get off the mark with regard to goal involvements this season, tonight's encounter could be an opportune time to put that right, with the youngster hoping to get the better of former midfield colleague, Jonjo Shelvey.

The latter man - who ended his seven-year stay at St James' Park in January - will likely not relish coming up against such a sparkling prospect, with young Anderson even earning comparisons to the late, great Diego Maradona from the aforementioned Barton for his ball-playing prowess.

The "effortless" gem - as hailed by former Magpies manager Steve Bruce - proved during his time at the Memorial Stadium last term that he can provide the cutting edge in the final third, with Shelvey and co set to be wary of allowing the 5 foot 10 ace the freedom to perform.

It may be a bold call to unleash Anderson this evening, although the highly-rated wonderkid will likely be chomping at the bit to make his mark at senior level.