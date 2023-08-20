Newcastle United have dipped into the market this summer to bolster their squad during the summer transfer window.

Who have Newcastle signed this summer?

The Magpies have snapped up three frontline first-team options to improve Eddie Howe’s options in defence and midfield before next month’s deadline.

Central midfielder Sandro Tonali has joined from Italian giants AC Milan, right-back Tino Livramento has arrived from Southampton, and Harvey Barnes has added to the attacking arsenal on a permanent move from Leicester City.

That does not appear to be the end of the club’s business before next month’s deadline, though, as Dan Ashworth and Howe are reportedly eyeing up a central defender, alongside a move for Chelsea's Lewis Hall.

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope recently claimed that Newcastle are looking at a host of players in that position; including Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo.

How good is Jean-Clair Todibo?

Newcastle played a masterclass last summer by bringing Sven Botman in from Ligue 1 side Lille and Howe could repeat that trick by dipping back into the French market to sign the ex-Barcelona ace.

The former Ajax titan was named in pundit Jamie Carragher’s Team of the Year after he won 67% of his duels and averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.99 across 36 league clashes.

This came after the left-footed brute made 25 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille during the 2021/22 campaign and came out on top in 66% of his battles. He used his physical ability to dominate attackers in England and that is a blueprint that the Magpies target could copy.

Todibo enjoyed an impressive 2022/23 campaign with Nice and his performances suggest that he has the potential to follow the Dutch international in making a smooth transition to Premier League football.

He averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.94 across 34 league appearances and showcased his physical strength with a duel success rate of 65%.

This shows that the central defender is capable of dominating opposition forwards on a regular basis by utilising his physicality to win possession back for his side, as Botman did for the Magpies.

The 23-year-old enforcer showcased his ability to cut out opposition attacks in order to win possession back for his side on a regular basis. He made 3.4 tackles and interceptions per game for Nice, which is 0.7 more per outing than any Newcastle central defender managed in the Premier League.

Todibo, who was once described as being "solid as a rock" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has, therefore, shown impressive physicality and defensive awareness at the top level in France.

This suggests that the talented battler, who has been valued at up to €50m (£43m), has the ability to follow in Botman’s footsteps to enjoy a successful transition to life in England.

Therefore, Howe must target a swoop to sign the Ligue 1 ace before next month’s deadline in order to bolster his defensive options whilst possibly landing a player who could emulate the current Newcastle star’s impressive displays.

At the age of 31, right-sided Toon defender Fabian Schar is at the opposite end of his career to Todibo and the pair could compete for a starting spot before the Frenchman eventually takes over the role on a permanent basis as the Switzerland international’s powers wane with age.