Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid starlet, Brahim Diaz, albeit with the Magpies set to face competition for the on-loan AC Milan man's signature.

What's the latest on Diaz to Newcastle?

According to The Sun, the Tynesiders - and Premier League rivals Chelsea - are believed to keeping a close eye on the 23-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window, with the Spaniard potentially set to be up for grabs at the end of the season.

The report suggests that while Milan have the option of exercising a £19.5m buy option this summer - with the forward now in his third campaign on loan at San Siro - the player's parent club could activate their £24m buy-back clause, before moving the 5 foot 7 man on.

The former Manchester City youth product originally joined Los Blancos back in 2019, after leaving the Etihad outfit on a deal worth a reported £22m.

What is Brahim Diaz's style of play?

Were Eddie Howe and co able to snap up the diminutive gem ahead of the season, the playmaker's arrival could offer real competition for Miguel Almiron on the right flank at St James' Park, having typically operated in that wide role - or in an attacking midfield berth - so far this season.

The highly-rated "genius" - as previously hailed by journalist Sam Tighe - could well be a suitable fit back in English football, not just due to his previous stint at City, as he is said to share a number of stylistic and statistical similarities with Tottenham Hotspur gem, Dejan Kulusevski, as per FBref.

That likeness is indicated by the duo's quality on the ball as Diaz has racked up 58 progressive carries and 89 progressive passes so far this term, while the Spurs star has recorded 68 and 47 for the same two metrics, respectively.

While Kulusevski does offer a greater physical presence as a result of his 6 foot 1 frame, the two men are both real, creative threats when operating on the right flank, with the Sweden international chipping in with eight goals and assists this season, while Diaz has seven goal involvements to his name in all competitions.

Such a comparison bodes well for the impact that the Malaga native can make in England's top flight were he to sign for the northeast side in the near future, with the current Spurs star having thrived over the last 12 months or so with 21 goal contributions in just 38 league appearances for the Lilywhites.

Signing their answer to the "exemplary" gem - as hailed by pundit Paul Robinson - with the addition of Diaz would certainly be a real coup for Newcastle this summer, with further attacking recruits likely to be needed with or without Champions League football.