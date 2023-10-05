It was a historic night for Newcastle United as they beat Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 in their first Champions League game at St. James' Park for over two decades.

The Magpies ran out emphatic winners against the French champions and were comfortably in control of the match for the majority of the 90 minutes, despite being dominated on possession.

Miguel Almiron's goals in the 17th minute allowed the hosts to sit back and soak up pressure to defend their lead and this allowed Eddie Howe's men to pick PSG off on the counter attack with relative ease.

Dan Burn made it 2-0 before the break and it only took five minutes into the second half for Sean Longstaff to make it 3-0, which meant that two local lads were on the scoresheet.

The three points, after a consolation goal from Lucas Hernandez, were then sealed in stoppage time at the end of the match as Fabian Schar rocketed a strike in from distance to round off the scoring at 4-1.

Who was Newcastle's man of the match against PSG?

It feels harsh on the collective effort from the group to single out one player for praise, as every player did their bit to contribute to the stunning victory, but the scorer of the fourth goal, in particular, had an outstanding game at the back for the Magpies.

Schar made an impact in and out of possession throughout the 90 minutes and played a crucial role in Newcastle claiming the victory, with a dominant display at the heart of the defence.

The £40k-per-week titan was a monster off the ball as he made a number of vital interventions to stop the Ligue 1 champions from troubling Nick Pope's goal.

He won 100% of his physical duels over the course of the game, which included two battles on the ground and one in the air, and this shows that he was able to get the better of the PSG forwards at every opportunity.

Schar also made two interceptions, two tackles, and seven clearances, whilst his centre-back partner Jamaal Lascelles made two clearances and three combined tackles and interceptions, as per Sofascore.

These statistics show that the Switzerland international dominated PSG for Howe and was the outstanding performer at the heart of the defence, as he made far more interventions to prevent attacks for the opposition than his captain.

The talented enforcer, whose performance was described as "magnificent" by journalist Craig Hope, also caught the eye with his play in possession.

You only have to look at his goal, as shown in the video above, to see the technical quality that the experienced brute possesses and it was on display throughout the game.

He completed 81% of his attempted passes, in comparison to Lascelles' 42%, and three of his six long pass attempts found a teammate, which shows that Schar was reliable on the ball and looked to switch the play to get his team going on the counter at times.

Therefore, Schar was one of the best performers for the Magpies and dominated PSG for Howe on what turned out to be a magical night under the lights at St. James'.