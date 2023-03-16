Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing AS Roma defender Roger Ibanez, with the Magpies believed to have previously missed out on signing the centre-back last year.

What's the latest on Ibanez to Newcastle?

That's according to Italian outlet Forza Roma - via Sports Witness - who revealed that the Tynesiders, as well as Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, are 'eyeing' a move for the Brazilian international, after 'unsuccessfully' failing to land the 24-year-old during the summer.

The suggestion is that the former Atalanta man - whose current deal is set to run until 2025 - could command a fee of around €50m (£44m), despite reportedly having a release clause in his contract of close to €80m (£71m).

This comes amid claims that Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is keen to provide 'cover and competition' for current regular, Fabian Schar, with the club's options rather limited in the centre of defence.

Where would Ibanez fit in at Newcastle?

The St James' Park outfit currently lead the way in the division for fewest goals conceded this season - 18 - with the defensive pairing of Sven Botman and the aforementioned Schar having been integral to that rock-solid record.

That being said, as stated above, there may well be a desire to acquire a replacement for the latter man in the long term, with the 31-year-old having just over a year left to run on his existing deal on Tyneside.

As such, turning to the more youthful Ibanez could allow Howe to fashion another formidable partnership involving the Roma man and Botman, with that duo likely to be a pairing that the Magpies could rely upon for years to come.

While Ibanez has typically lined up in a back three for Jose Mourinho's side this season, the one-cap rock should seemingly have the capability to be able to feature in a back four if required, with the prospect of forming a right-foot, left-foot combination involving himself and Botman.

The one-time Fluminense ace has proven himself a truly "outstanding" presence at the Stadio Olimpico of late, as per journalist Josh Bunting, showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 7% among his European peers for interceptions made, as well as in the top 16% for tackles.

The 6 foot 1 machine has been particularly impressive in Serie A as he has averaged 2.3 tackles and 2.1 interceptions per 90 from his 25 league appearances - all of which have come from the start - while his dominant nature is illustrated by the fact that he has won 71% of his aerial duels in that time.

Having such an imposing asset alongside Botman would likely only aid in bolstering Newcastle's defensive prowess, with the towering Dutchman also possessing his own ball-winning quality as he has averaged 1.2 tackles and one interception per 90 from his 23 league outings, while winning a solid 65% of his aerial duels.

With the former Lille ace already making a "huge difference" since his summer arrival - as per Bunting - the hope will be that Ibanez can replicate that impact if he is to sign ahead of next season.