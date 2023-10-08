Newcastle United's run of four successive wins in all competitions came to an end as they were held to a draw by West Ham United on Sunday.

The Magpies are now eighth in the Premier League and four points off the top four after eight matches as Mohamed Kudus scored an 89th-minute equaliser for the Hammers.

Eddie Howe's men looked set to claim all three points after Alexander Isak's two goals in quick succession put them in front, following Tomas Soucek's opening strike for the home side after eight minutes.

The two teams shared the points in the end but it was not Isak who stole the show for Newcastle as Kieran Trippier was the manager's true hero against David Moyes' team.

How did Alexander Isak perform against West Ham?

Newcastle's centre-forward scored both of the team's goals on the day as his instinctive movement in the box provided him with the opportunity to find the back of the net from close range twice.

However, it was not a perfect performance from the 6 foot 4 dynamo as he struggled to compete with the Hammers defenders in the air and lost two of his three aerial duels throughout the game.

His pressing from the front did not yield much joy as the striker did not make a single tackle, interception, or block in the match, but he was dribbled past once.

Isak, who had 33 touches of the ball, did not create a single chance for his teammates and missed a 'big chance' in his 86 minutes on the pitch before Callum Wilson was brought on to replace him.

How did Kieran Trippier perform against West Ham?

The England international was the real hero for Howe as his display in and out of possession caught the eye from a right-back position.

He played a crucial role in both of Isak's goals. His whipped free-kick was knocked down for the Sweden international to equalise and the veteran battler then produced a fantastic volleyed cross that found the striker with an open goal to tap the ball in.

Trippier, alongside his assist for the second goal, created another four chances for his teammates, so five in total, and completed 89% of his attempted passes, as per Sofascore.

The former Tottenham Hotspur full-back also produced a dominant defensive display as he won 71% (5/7) of his duels throughout the game. This included three out of his three aerial battles and two of his four contests on the deck.

These statistics show that the 33-year-old titan made a big impact at both ends of the pitch. He was able to dominate and stop the Hammers on his side and was then able to showcase his quality on the ball with his creative skills to open up the West Ham defence on several occasions.

Therefore, Trippier was better than Isak as his all-round display offered more to the team, in and out of possession, and he played a role in both of the goals whilst also creating four other opportunities that could have resulted in a goal that may have secured all three points.