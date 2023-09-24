Newcastle United return to Premier League action this afternoon as they travel away from St. James' Park to take on newly-promoted Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Eddie Howe's side come into this match off the back of a 0-0 draw with AC Milan away from home in their first Champions League game of the 2023/24 campaign.

What's the latest Newcastle team news?

The Magpies head coach has confirmed that central midfielder Joe Willock remains unavailable for selection and will not return before the October international break.

Brazil international Joelinton is also not in contention to feature against the Blades today but Howe has hinted that the ex-Hoffenheim star could be back over the next few weeks before players head off to represent their respective nations.

There are no new injury concerns to deal with and the English boss could rotate his squad to avoid fatigue and further knocks this afternoon.

Will Callum Wilson start against Sheffield United?

One player the manager must unleash against Paul Heckinbottom's side is England international Callum Wilson, who could terrorise the opposition alongside Alexander Isak in attack.

The former Bournemouth marksman scored the only goal of the game, from the penalty spot, against Brentford last week but was named on the bench for the draw in Milan in midweek.

Wilson has only started once in the Premier League this season and has racked up three goals across his five appearances in total in the division.

This comes after the 31-year-old ace, whose mindset was hailed as "incredible" by Howe, produced 18 goals and five assists in 21 top-flight starts and 31 outings in total throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

He has, therefore, scored 21 goals and provided five assists in 22 Premier League starts since the beginning of last season, which is an average of one goal contribution every 0.85 starts and shows that he can provide quality in front of goal on a regular basis.

Isak, who has the versatility to play out on the left flank to accommodate Wilson, has struck twice in four league starts this term and managed ten goals and one assist in 17 starts in his debut campaign in English football.

This means that the Sweden international has produced a goal or an assist every 1.62 Premier League starts on average since his move to the club from Real Sociedad in 2022. Whilst it is not as impressive as Wilson's return, it is better than one every other game and shows that he is able to regularly chip in with match-changing contributions.

In fact, the pair have been on the pitch together in 13 matches and assisted each other for four goals in that time, which shows that they can thrive and help each other to score.

Therefore, the quality is there for Isak and the £46k-per-week ace to be a terrific duo at the top end of the pitch and they could terrorise Sheffield United this afternoon with their sublime goalscoring talents in the final third.

Both players are capable of being lethal in front of goal at Premier League level and Howe must unleash the pair of them against the Blades to see how much damage they can inflict at Bramall Lane today.