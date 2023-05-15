Newcastle United's planning for the upcoming summer transfer window is already underway as the Magpies have been linked with a number of players in recent weeks.

The last few games of the campaign could dictate who they end up being able to bring in as the club compete to secure a place in the Champions League for next term.

Their chances of completing ambitious signings could be boosted by playing in Europe's premier competition and this could be the case with West Ham United's Declan Rice, who is a reported £90m target for Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth.

How would Declan Rice fit in at Newcastle?

The England international could be the dream partner for Bruno Guimaraes in the middle of the park as the arrival of a natural defensive midfielder would allow the ex-Lyon man to play further up the pitch.

Newcastle's star scored three goals and provided one assist in nine appearances as a central midfielder in the Premier League for the Magpies last season but 28 of his 29 outings in the division this term have been in a holding role - resulting in three goals.

Guimaraes created three 'big chances' in his 11 starts in the top-flight in 2021/22 but has only provided two in the current campaign, which suggests that his threat in the attacking third is being diminished by the club's need to play him in a defensive position.

Rice has made 4.1 tackles and interceptions per match in the Premier League this term and won 58% of his individual duels, whilst ranking in the top 3% of his players in his role for interceptions per 90 (1.86) in Europe's top five leagues over the last 365 days.

The Hammers skipper is an exceptional defender in the number six position, which is backed up by the aforementioned statistics, and his presence in Howe's midfield would allow Guimaraes to play as one of the eights ahead of Rice.

This would provide the Brazilian with more opportunities to make an impact in the final third by being further up the pitch and his statistics from 2021/22 suggest that he could be a difference-maker for the Toon Army if deployed in an advanced position for an entire season.

Therefore, the £90m star, who was lauded as a "generational talent" by The Athletic journalist Roshane Thomas, could be the perfect partner for the 25-year-old.

His defensive quality could brilliantly complement Guimaraes' skill and poise in possession to create a frightening midfield for Newcastle, which is why Howe and Ashworth must work hard to get this deal over the line in the coming weeks and months.