Newcastle United returned to winning ways after their 0-0 draw with AC Milan as they romped to a remarkable 8-0 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the Premier League on Sunday.

Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, and Miguel Almiron all found the back of the net in a thumping performance from the Magpies which saw eight goalscorers in a Premier League match for the first time ever.

That said, one of those who didn't get on the scoresheet, Kieran Trippier, deserves some praise for his industrious display down the right flank.

How did Kieran Trippier perform against Sheffield United?

Trippier produced an outstanding performance at the back for Eddie Howe's side as he provided three assists from his right-sided berth with his exceptional crossing ability.

He assisted Burn's header with an excellent inswinging corner that was met by the towering defender at the back post to make the score 2-0 at the time.

Another giant defender got his head on the end of a set-piece from the England international to make it three just a few minutes later as Sven Botman brilliantly guided a free-kick into the far corner with a terrific finish.

Trippier completed his hat-trick of assists just before the hour mark as his perfectly weighted cross into the six-yard box allowed Wilson to convert from close range.

The former Atletico Madrid star was not the only star of the show as Anthony Gordon also stood out as one of Howe's shining lights against the Blades.

How did Anthony Gordon perform against Sheffield United?

The former Everton winger only directly contributed to two of the eight goals but was the catalyst for a lot of Newcastle's play throughout the game with his electric performance out wide.

He came on to replace the injured Harvey Barnes in the first half and sparked the game into life almost immediately with his assist for Longstaff's opening goal by keeping the ball in play before providing a perfect cutback for the midfielder.

​​​Gordon was regularly pressing and harassing Sheffield United's defenders and set the tone for the rest of his teammates as they piled constant pressure on their opponents, which in turn led to their ruthless display at the top end of the pitch.

The exciting winger, who was hailed as "outstanding" by Sky Sports commentator Jamie Carragher during their coverage of the match, had 50 touches of the ball throughout the match and showcased his creativity with a number of fantastic passes and crosses.

Gordon, who assisted the first goal, created three 'big chances' for his teammates - more than any other player on the pitch - and completed 100% (2/2) of his attempted dribbles, as per Sofascore.

He also displayed his ability to disrupt the opposition when they had possession with three tackles and one interception, which showed that the English starlet put the hard work in off the ball to win it back for his side, despite the more-than-comfortable scoreline.

Sofascore rewarded him with a rating of 9.4 for his performance which happened to be the joint-highest of the match alongside Guimaraes, with Trippier just behind on a 9.3.

Even if he did lose the ball a worrying 19 times throughout the clash, Gordon was truly rampant and played a crucial role in Newcastle's play in and out of possession to set the tone for their thumping victory in Yorkshire on Sunday.

As Aaron Stokes of the Chronicle suggested at full-time, he has just made himself truly "undroppable" with such a lively outing.