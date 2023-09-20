As Newcastle United marked their return to the Champions League with a commendable goalless draw away to AC Milan on Tuesday evening, it proved to be a relatively unhappy return to San Siro for Magpies midfielder, Sandro Tonali.

How did Tonali perform against AC Milan?

Signed from the Serie A giants on a £55m deal this summer, the Italy international was the most high-profile addition of the window for Eddie Howe's side, with the Tynesiders looking to kick on from their impressive fourth-place finish last term.

Despite the excitement surrounding the prospect of partnering the 23-year-old alongside Bruno Guimaraes in the centre of the park, it has not been the dream start for the playmaker thus far, even after netting on debut in the 5-1 victory over Aston Villa.

The one-time Brescia maestro subsequently started in the defeats to Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion - while being substituted in all three - having also sat out the recent win over Brentford, in preparation for the return to Milan.

That 'homecoming' did not go smoothly, however, with Tonali 'rather useless in possession as he failed to pose a threat to his former team' - according to GOAL's Peter McVitie - with his lack of impact showcased by the fact that he made just 20 touches in his 72-minute outing, while also losing the ball on nine occasions.

Having also committed four fouls and won just one of his six total duels, as per Sofascore, it may be time for Howe to consider shaking things up by removing his new man from the side, as 'midfield questions continue to be asked' - according to The Chronicle's Lee Ryder.

Who could replace Tonali?

Against Stefano Pioli's side, the northeast side had lined up with a midfield trio of Sean Longstaff, Guimaraes and Tonali, prior to the latter man being withdrawn in the closing stages in favour of promising youngster, Elliot Anderson.

Sandro Tonali's game by numbers vs AC Milan 72 minutes played 20 touches 7/10 passes completed 9x possession lost 1/6 duels won 4 fouls 0 key passes 1 shot blocked 6.4 match rating (worst of any starting player)

Stats via Sofascore

The former Bristol Rovers loanee - who has been likened to Paul Gascoigne in the past - has featured in every game so far this term and even started against the Bees at the weekend, having been handed his chance amid injuries to the likes of Joe Willock and Joelinton.

With 35 first-team appearances under his belt for the St James' Park outfit, the 20-year-old does only have a solitary assist and no goals to show for it thus far, ensuring that he still has work to do to establish himself as a regular fixture in the side.

The Whitley Bay-born starlet - who has courted the attention of both England and Scotland at senior international level - is not the only academy asset who could be worthy of a chance to shine, however, with young Lewis Miley also a figure that Howe may look to despite his relative youth.

Who is Lewis Miley?

Rather than turning out for Newcastle's U19s in the UEFA Youth League, the 17-year-old was included as part of the matchday squad for the senior side's trip to Milan, showcasing just how highly regarded he is by Howe and his staff.

While the teenager was not able to get on the pitch for the midweek clash, he has already made his senior debut after coming on as a late substitute in the 1-1 draw away to Chelsea on the final day of last season.

That promotion to the first-team set-up has been warranted amid the youngster's fine displays in the youth ranks in recent times, having notably contributed seven goals and assists in just 13 appearances for the club's U21 side.

The England U19 international - whose brother Jamie is also on the books at St James' Park - was rewarded for such form after being handed his first professional contract back in May, having even featured for Howe's side during the World Cup break last year against Riyadh.

Such great strides would suggest that Miley is not too far away from being given a proper chance to prove himself at first-team level, with the likes of Tonali - and Anderson - needing to watch out as their starting berths could be under threat sooner rather than later.

How good is Lewis Miley?

The fact that at 17 the Englishman is already in the manager's thinking is a clear indication of his talent, with respected insider Ryder having previously hailed the academy star as a player who has "bags of potential", following the announcement of his new deal.

Young Miley was also the recipient of hefty praise from Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope after starting in the pre-season friendly clash with Chelsea back in July, with the reporter providing a glowing review of his performance in that 1-1 stalemate:

"Lewis Miley has been Newcastle's best player so far. And that isn't in the context of him only being 17 years old. He's just simply been their best player. So elegant on the ball & brave in how he uses it."

A silky and classy operator in possession, the Stanley-born sensation could offer a real creative spark to the Magpies as a link between the midfield and attack, with journalist Mark Carruthers having hailed the emerging superstar as "a powerful runner, [with] good close control and can pick a pass".

As Carruthers also stated, it looks as if Newcastle have a "real player" on their hands with regard to the 6 foot 1 maestro, with the wait now on to see if his chance will come in the first-team this season, amid the club's current midfield woes.

Of course, it would be a gamble to turn to such a raw and youthful talent as the answer to Howe's concerns in that department, yet the fact that Miley was included for the trip to San Siro shows that he is certainly in the thoughts of the Newcastle boss.