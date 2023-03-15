Much of Newcastle United's success so far this season has been built on the club's rock-solid defensive unit, with that seemingly impenetrable back line having shipped just 18 Premier League goals to date - the best record in the division.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe will, however, be somewhat concerned at his side's shortcomings at the other end of the pitch, with the top-four hopefuls having scored just 37 league goals so far this term, ensuring they only rank tenth in the division in that regard.

While the loss of club-record signing Alexander Isak to injury for much of the campaign has been a factor in those attacking woes, the Swede's fellow forward Callum Wilson has also been culpable in failing to deliver the goods through the middle, with the 31-year-old netting just seven top-flight goals in the current campaign.

The England international notably came under fire for his display in the recent defeat to Manchester City, having produced a "woeful" attempt on goal in the first-half after being expertly teed up by compatriot, Kieran Trippier, in the words of reporter Luke Edwards.

Those struggles - as well as the striker's own injury issues - may well have ensured that Howe and co are beginning to ponder whether to bring in further attacking recruits this summer, with journalist Steve Kay reporting earlier this month that the Tynesiders are "considering making a bid" for Arsenal starlet, Folarin Balogun, with the 21-year-old currently thriving out on loan at Stade de Reims.

Who could replace Wilson at Newcastle?

The youthful Balogun - who could command a fee of around £50m in the near future, according to Football Insider - could well represent an ideal upgrade on Wilson at St James' Park, with the Gunners' asset having been in devastating form in France this season.

After previously featuring just ten times for his parent club at senior level - scoring twice - the New York-born dynamo has shone after being handed a prominent role at his temporary home, with 16 goals to his name already this term from just 26 Ligue 1 appearances.

That remarkable tally - which is only bettered by Kylian Mbappe and Jonathan David in the French top-flight - has been an illustration of the marksman's "frightening" potential, as per journalist Paul Brown, with it no surprise that Howe and co are closely monitoring his progress.

Not just a mere goalscorer, the England U21 international has also showcased his all-round attributes after creating five big chances in the league this term - resulting in one assist - while also recording a solid, 7.0 match rating, as per Sofascore - greater than that of the aforementioned Wilson (6.83).

That creative flair is further showcased by the fact that Balogun also ranks in the top 10% among his European peers for progressive passes received, while the current Newcastle man ranks in just the bottom 28% in that same metric.

Bringing in the emerging superstar - who has been hailed as "unbelievable" by Reims boss Will Still - could then represent a real upgrade on the misfiring Wilson, with Balogun's youth meaning he could be a figure to build around for years to come.