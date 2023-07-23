Highlights Newcastle United is considering a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hugo Bueno to strengthen their left-back position, but they won't overspend on him.

Bueno is on a shortlist of left-back targets for Newcastle, along with Southampton's Tino Livramento, but no official bid has been made yet.

Newcastle also has their eye on Arsenal's Kieran Tierney as a possible left-back signing, but competition from Manchester City could complicate the deal.

Newcastle United could make a surprise swoop for Wolverhampton Wanderers full-back Hugo Bueno this summer; however, they wouldn't pay over the odds for the Spaniard, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Hugo Bueno going to Newcastle United?

According to Football Insider, Bueno has appeared on a shortlist of potential left-back targets at St James' Park this summer as Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe looks to strengthen the left-hand side of his backline.

The Wolves defender is viewed as a potential signing alongside Southampton ace Tino Livramento; however, no official bid has been submitted for the Vigo-born 20-year-old.

As per the same outlet, Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is a leading candidate to strengthen the left-back berth at the Magpies this off-season amid competition from Premier League champions Manchester City to sign the Scotland international.

Newcastle United have Matt Targett and Dan Burn as their options at left-back at present, though Eddie Howe is keen to add another body to the positional area ahead of 2023/24 getting underway.

Bueno was utilised as a rotational squad option for his current employers last term and registered one assist for Wolves in 23 senior appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Sofascore detail that Bueno showed no fear in dispossessing his marker over the course of the campaign, as the youngster successfully won 1.6 tackles per match in the Premier League across 2022/23.

Speaking to Football FanCast, transfer insider Jones thinks that any move from Newcastle United to try and land Bueno would come as a bit of a shock at St James' Park; nevertheless, he doesn't think it would be outwith the realms of possibility.

Jones told FFC: "Obviously, links with Hugo Bueno, it would be a bit of a surprise if they make a sneaky signing like that one, that no one has been really predicting before. Now, again, it comes down to value. I just think Newcastle don't want to be spending £30 million on full-backs, that money could be invested in areas of the team that make a bigger difference to them next season."

Who else could Newcastle United snap up this window?

Newcastle United boss Howe looks like he isn't finished yet in the market following the signings of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan and Yakuba Minteh from Odense BK earlier in the window, as per Transfermarkt.

Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes looks to be the next arrival to enter the fold at St James' Park, as he is expected to join from Sky Bet Championship side Leicester City for a fee in the region of £38 million, according to The Guardian.

Football Insider claim that the Magpies have opened talks over a deal for AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi, who has already reached a verbal agreement over personal terms with the North East giants.

The report states a left-back, central defender and wide forward are on the agenda for Newcastle United as they look to complete their business in the summer transfer window in plenty of time ahead of the Premier League season coming to life.