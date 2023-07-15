Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers full-back Hugo Bueno, as Eddie Howe weighs up his targets this summer.

After claiming fourth place last season, the Magpies are expected to have a busy transfer window in order to get their squad to the standard to compete among Europe’s elite.

The North East side are said to have had Kieran Tierney on their radar for a number of months, albeit with Football Insider claiming this week that the Scotsman isn’t the only left-back Newcastle are targeting.

Wolves defender Bueno is named as a potential target alongside the Arsenal ace, listed as an alternative should Howe fail to pry him away from the Gunners.

Valued at around £9m by CIES Football Observatory, the Magpies could land a bargain in a swoop for the young Spaniard.

How good is Hugo Bueno?

At the age of just 20, the Vigo-born gem made a statement in his first senior season in the Premier League after graduating from playing in Wolves’ academy sides.

In 21 appearances last campaign, Bueno asserted himself as a promising talent to emerge at Molineux, ranking in the top 8% of full-backs in Europe’s top five leagues in terms of progressive carries, averaging 3.57 per 90, via FBref.

For Newcastle, the youngster could be the perfect target should talks fail with Tierney, with Howe potentially seeking a player that could unlock those in attack ahead of him with his progressive play.

Hailed as “excellent” after his debut back in October by former caretaker manager Steve Davis, the 20-year-old is a versatile player on the flanks with the ability to act as an inverted full-back due to his strengths going forward.

Those in advanced wide areas at St James’ Park could benefit from the introduction of the left-back, with last season’s revelation Alexander Isak being one of those that could partner strongly with the Spaniard.

Deployed mainly through the middle, the Swede has occupied the left flank at times, and could be a player whose nature would suit the strengths of Bueno.

As per FBref, the 23-year-old received an average of 7.21 progressive passes per 90 in the Premier League last term, providing a direct threat in the final third, scoring 10 and assisting one in 22 appearances.

A keen runner, the former Real Sociedad star could be the dream figure for Bueno to play behind, as suggested by his 1.10 key passes per 90 - the Spaniard clearly enjoys executing a dangerous forward pass.

Lauded as having “exemplary” movement by U23 scout Antonio Mango, Isak is the perfect target to partner the Wolves starlet on the flank, being a player that enjoys to “pass-and-go” to add threat in the final third.

Bueno averaged 1.65 passes into the final third per 90, registering added power in numbers in attack, with averages that could be bolstered playing in a side that is more freely presenting in attack.

Howe could land a bargain in securing the signature of the 20-year-old, who only has room to grow in his development as a defender in the Premier League after an encouraging breakout season in the top tier.