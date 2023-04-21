Newcastle United were linked with a move for Hugo Ekitike last summer and now a new update has emerged from a reliable source on the club's continued pursuit of the player.

What's the latest on Newcastle's interest in Huge Ekitike?

The Northern Echo's Chief Sports Writer Scott Wilson has claimed that Newcastle could look to rekindle their interest in the Paris Saint-Germain loanee this summer.

As per the report, the Magpies have been long-term admirers of the young centre-forward but, after a struggle to secure a deal, turned their attention to Alexander Isak last summer.

However, Newcastle could be set to reignite their interest in the player after it was revealed the player is unhappy with the Ligue One Champions due to a lack of game-time, although PSG do have an option to buy Ekitike for £25.5m from his parent club Stade de Reims this summer.

Will Newcastle sign Hugo Ekitike?

There is no doubt that after a taste of the success that could be achieved at the North East club this season, their Saudi billionaire owners will be willing to invest further to strengthen the squad to ensure they can continue their pursuit of trophies and dominance.

Eddie Howe and sporting director Dan Ashworth are likely to be backed heavily in the summer transfer window if the Magpies can secure Champions League football over their remaining eight games, allowing the manager to add depth in the most influential positions on the pitch.

Indeed, Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson have been thriving equally in front of goal over this season, however, the departure of Chris Wood in January has prompted an opportunity to further bolster the attacking threat, especially with Wilson a year into his 30s at this point too, so he won't be able to keep up this form forever.

As a result, the signing of Ekitike could be the perfect move for Howe to continue his development and rebuild of an already highly-competitive squad, to give them the very best chance of continuously competing within the top six and Europe too.

Despite only earning eight starts under the management of Christophe Galtier with PSG this season, the 20-year-old has scored three goals, registered three assists and created two big chances, as well as averaging 1.1 shots on goal per game, proving that he is taking full advantage of the few opportunities he gets in the team.

When Newcastle were in contention to sign Ekitike last summer, Ligue One journalist Lee Davey gave an insight on the striker's development over his breakthrough season in 2021/22:

"I really do feel that it could be one of the signings of the summer. I just hope that it works out for him because he’s a good lad, he’s a good kid, he’s got bags of talent, and I really think he’s going to bring a lot to the Newcastle team."

Over his first season in the Reims senior side, the goal-hungry forward found the net 11 times and delivered five assists in 27 appearances - with a goal contribution tallied up every 91 minutes played on average, proving that the potential is there for him to become a prolific goal-scorer and valuable asset if developed well.

With that being said, a move for Ekitike this summer could be a great opportunity for Howe to bring in another raw talent that can polish up his skills and develop into a player who can become Wilson's successor in years to come.