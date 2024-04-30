Despite the club's injury crisis during 2023/24, Newcastle United's forwards have impressed once again this season, with the Magpies finding the net on 74 occasions, a tally only beaten by the top three in the Premier League.

Alexander Isak has lit up the top flight under Eddie Howe during 2023/24, scoring 19 times in 26 appearances, making him the club's top goalscorer this season.

Winger Anthony Gordon has also impressed in front of goal this campaign, reaching double figures - earning himself a first senior call-up to England's senior side under Gareth Southgate.

However, despite the pair's brilliant form, Howe has failed to identify a third player to complete the Magpies' forward line, with the likes of Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron and Harvey Barnes often used to partner the deadly duo.

The Magpies boss could put an end to the selection issues, by signing one forward this summer who's certainly caught the eye with his impressive tallies in Europe.

Newcastle interested in attacking signing

According to reports in Turkey via Sport Witness, Newcastle are interested in signing Fenerbahce right-winger İrfan Can Kahveci, but face tough competition from the likes of Sevilla and Rennes for his signature.

The 28-year-old could depart the Turkish side in the summer, with his deal set to expire in 2025, to prevent the club from losing him to a pre-contract agreement in January.

As per the report, Howe's side have made "official contact" for the attacker, who's claimed it is his dream to play in the Premier League one day.

The interest shouldn't come as a surprise given his stats in the Süper Lig, with the forward taking the league by storm and deserving of a big money to one of Europe's biggest leagues.

Kahveci would be a huge Almiron upgrade

In Turkey this season, the attacker has achieved 30 goal contributions (18 goals, 12 assists) this campaign, a tally that is more than Magpies attacker Gordon, who's only managed 21 in all competitions (11 goals, ten assists).

When delving into the pair's stats in 2023/24, Kahveci has not only blown Gordon out of the water, but Almiron too - albeit in a poorer division.

The Turkey international, who earns £21k-per-week as per Capology, has averaged 5.1 progressive passes per game this season, a tally that Almiron can get no way near, only averaging 3.7 per 90.

Kahveci has excelled with the ball at his feet, completing 2.4 take-ons per game - a figure that is more than double that of the 30-year-old who's only managed one a match in the Premier League.

The Fenerbahce forward has also impressed with his shooting ability, averaging 2.2 shots and 5.3 shot-creating actions per 90. Although Almiron has produced respectable figures of two and 2.4, neither of which are anywhere near the 28-year-old talent.

Kahveci v Almiron in 2023/24 Statistics Kahveci Almiron Progressive passes 2.1 3.7 Successful take-ons 2.4 1.0 Shot-creating actions 5.3 2.4 Shots 2.2 2.0 Touches (attacking area) 4.2 4.0 Stats via FBref

All things considered, the Magpies must pursue a move for Kahveci this summer, with the Turkish star certainly being an upgrade on an ageing Almiron, who could even depart St James' Park.

He would also allow Isak to add to his already impressive goalscoring record, with his ability to create chances in the final third key to allowing the Swede to find the back of the net on more occasions.

The Turk has created 12 assists alone this season, a figure that would certainly supercharge Howe's striker to potentially being in contention for the Premier League's Golden Boot Award next season.