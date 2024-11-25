A significant update has emerged regarding the future of a "superb" Newcastle United player, with a £115m exit now being mooted in a fresh report.

Newcastle transfer news

Lots of transfer rumours continue to arrive regarding the Magpies, with Benfica centre-back Tomas Araujo linked with a big-money move to St James' Park. Although Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles will both be back from injury soon, Eddie Howe is in need of more depth at centre-back, and the 22-year-old could be an ideal option to bring in.

Speaking of central defenders, Newcastle have even been backed to make a shock move for free agent and Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos. The Spaniard is an undoubted icon of the game, but his best days are now behind him, so a move for a younger alternative surely makes more sense.

Meanwhile, the Magpies are reportedly in pole position to secure the signing of Hertha Berlin youngster Ibrahim Maza, with the 19-year-old considered a player for the future and someone who could come in as a solid attacking squad option.

Randal Kolo Muani has struggled to set the world alight at Paris Saint-Germain, and he is another rumoured target for Newcastle, with a loan move in the January transfer window seen as a possibility. A new striker would be ideal midway through the season amid Callum Wilson's proneness to injury and doubts surrounding the long-term future of Alexander Isak.

Newcastle could lose "excellent" £115m star

According to a new update from TEAMtalk, Chelsea have enquired about the availability of Newcastle star Isak, as they look to prise him away from St James' amid his apparent reluctance to commit his future to the Tynesiders.

The report goes on to claim that the Magpies "would negotiate a potential transfer but only for a 'monster offer', with Eddie Howe’s side demanding that the bidding starts at a mammoth £115million". Viktor Gyokeres is seen as an option to replace him, with the Sporting CP striker arguably one of Europe's most in-form strikers.

It goes without saying that losing Isak would arguably be the biggest blow imaginable for Newcastle, with the Swede one of the Premier League's leading attacking players.

Alan Shearer knows a thing or two about what makes a great striker, and the Magpies legend waxed lyrical over the current St James' ace, saying: "He is just a constant threat all the time. His finishing is excellent and his penalty-taking is as good as they come. He is confident and cool and believes in everything he is doing."

At 25, there is still so much more to come from Isak, which would make losing him even harder to accept for Newcastle, and while Gyokeres would be a great replacement - he has scored 16 goals in just 11 Primeira Liga appearances this season - keeping hold of the Sweden international is still preferable.

The lure of Chelsea is obvious, considering they look more likely to offer Isak Champions League football than Newcastle, but this should act as a huge incentive for Howe's side to enjoy a strong season and get back into Europe's top club competition.