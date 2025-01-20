A fresh Newcastle United exit update has emerged during the January transfer window, with a £150,000-a-week first team player wanting to seal his exit from the club.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies are still smarting after their 4-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, in a result that saw their momentum halted emphatically. It was a reality check for Eddie Howe and his players, but there is also no need for it to lead to an overreaction given their incredible run of form prior.

In terms of Newcastle transfer news, Botafogo winger Luiz Henrique has been linked with a move to St James' Park, being seen as an upgrade on Jacob Murphy on the right wing. With Miguel Almiron set to depart this month, too, reinforcements in that area of the pitch are essential.

Galatasaray wide man Baris Yilmaz is another player who has been thrown into the mix as a possible addition for the Magpies, with the 24-year-old scoring 10 goals in just 17 Turkish Super Lig starts this season, shining on both the left and right flank.

At the back, Howe could also be looking for fresh faces, amid injuries and ageing players there, and highly-rated Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande has been backed to move to Newcastle. They tried to snap him up in the summer transfer window last year, but his £67m release clause proved to be too hefty a price at the time.

Newcastle summer signing eyeing exit this month

According to The Boot Room, Lloyd Kelly wants to leave Newcastle in January, having "grown frustrated" at the club, having come in as one of Paul Mitchell's only signings in 2024. There is interest from the likes of Fenerbahce and Juventus, the latter of whom have seen an approach turned down, and "intermediaries believe a deal is possible" if a bid of around £25m is made.

It is understandable why Kelly doesn't feel content at Newcastle currently, considering he has only made four starts in the Premier League this season, and just nine appearances in the competition in total. The likes of Fabian Schar and Dan Burn have simply been preferred to him, as has Sven Botman since his return from injury, meaning his Magpies career has struggled to get going.

It would be a risk for Newcastle to allow Kelly to leave this month, however, seeing as it would affect their squad depth between now and the end of the season. The Englishman can shine as both a centre-back and a left-back, so his versatility would be a real loss.

Assuming the former Bournemouth man's lack of action continues in the coming months, though, a decision needs to be made about his future at the end of the current campaign.

The £150,000-a-week Kelly is contracted at St James' until the summer of 2029, so if Howe doesn't see him as a key player moving forward, Newcastle could still receive good money for him, with the length of his deal putting them in a strong bargaining position to turn a nice profit after his free signing last summer.